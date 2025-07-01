MRS. ROPER ROMP and A GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY Set for Resorts Casino Hotel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Without a Cue Productions will return to the Jersey Shore this summer with two delightfully over-the-top theatrical experiences at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Running every Saturday from July 12 to August 23, 2025, A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair and Mrs. Roper Romp promise a double-dose of nostalgia, comedy, and immersive fun at the historic Starlight Ballroom.

A GOLDEN GIRLS MURDER MYSTERY: A FAMILY AFFAIR

Showtime: Saturdays at 5:00 PM

Tickets: $35 + tax and fees

Recommended for ages 13+

Audiences are invited to step into a delightfully deadly whodunnit with Sophia, Blanche, Rose, and Dorothy as they host a party full of signature banter—and discover a guest with murderous intentions. Guests mingle with the cast, gather clues, and try to solve the mystery. With classic one-liners and iconic characters brought to life, this show brings laughs and suspense in equal measure.

MRS. ROPER ROMP

Showtime: Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Tickets: $22 + tax and fees

Costumes encouraged

Celebrate the outrageous flair of the 1970s with themed cocktails, party games, and Yacht Rock vibes at Mrs. Roper Romp, a tribute to the beloved character from Three’s Company. Guests are encouraged to dress in caftans, curly red wigs, and their boldest accessories for a night of camp, comedy, and costume contests. Expect trivia, live singing, dancing, and surprise performances—plus themed drinks like “The Jack Tripper” and “The Janet Special.”

All performances take place at the Starlight Ballroom at Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ. The ballroom boasts a storied history and retains its vintage charm while offering modern amenities for performances and events.

Tickets and additional details are available at: www.withoutacue.com/atlanticcity

