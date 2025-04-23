MOM* To Be Presented As Part of Philadelphia Contemporary Circus Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston-based circus artist Shir Livne begins the tour of her full-length solo show, MOM*, at the Philadelphia Contemporary Circus Festival, running for one night only, June 1st, 2025, at the Circus Tent in Cooper Poynt's Park (801-811 Delaware Ave, Camden, NJ).

MOM* shines a light on the inner thoughts that we have as potential mothers, stepmothers, bio-moms, and children of mothers. What did we expect things to feel like, and how do they actually feel? Shir Livne shares her truths in this tour de force solo performance, presenting her absurdist take on motherhood through circus, storytelling, and pages upon pages of fiery teenage journals.

"Shir's unique style of performance is simultaneously warm and vulnerable, while also being slightly (and delightfully) deranged. Watching MOM* is like being in an intimate conversation with your Best Friend in her living room, if her living room were also a carnival funhouse full of teen angst and too many plastic baby dolls." - Johnny Blazes

Shir is a Boston, MA based artist who specializes in aerial rope, tightwire, and clown. She was the recipient of the Massachusetts Creative Individuals Grant in 2023, and the Somerville Local Cultural Council Grant in 2024 and 2025. MOM* is Shir's first solo show. It premiered in Somerville, MA in 2024 with an overwhelmingly positive response. Her work in this show will be featured in Rivka Eckert's upcoming book about mother/artist performance practices and inclusivity.

Tickets to MOM* are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com/event/mom. General admission is $30; sliding scale tickets are also available ($5 - $25).

Comments