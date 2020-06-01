Lisa Collins Vidnovic to be Honored with Leadership Award by Greater Philadelphia Arts + Business Council

Metropolitan Ballet's Artistic Director & Founder, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, will be honored in an Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, 11:00 AM EST. Vidnovic was selected by a panel of cultural peers as one of nine Leadership Award winners for 2020, by the Greater Philadelphia Arts + Business Council. Each year, the Awards spotlight innovators in the performing and visual arts whose leadership contributes to the quality of life in the Philadelphia region. The Awards event will be held via Zoom and include lively video highlights and "performances," by Metropolitan Ballet Company dancers and others. Event is free and open to all. Register Here for June 11 Awards Event.

Vidnovic was noted particularly for two innovations: Metropolitan's nationally recognized Boys' Scholarship Program, and the Kinetic Literacy Program.

Metropolitan's Boys' Scholarship Program provides tuition-free dance training to over 50 boys each year, in of the largest programs for young men in the country. Boys hone technical skills, strength, and athleticism, mentored by distinguished male faculty. The self-described "MET MEN" also build valuable life skills of teamwork, tenacity and time management. Over 300 boys have benefited from $1 million in tuition- free ballet studies, over the past 20 years.

In partnership with The School District of Philadelphia, Metropolitan faculty work in K - 2 classrooms, providing an innovative Kinetic Literacy Program, directly linked to the Core standards in Math and English Language Arts. Movement is used to enliven the curriculum, advancing math and reading skills, in an atmosphere of joyful partnership. Since 2008, Met faculty have had the honor of engaging over 4,800 students in their classrooms. Students also attend an annual performance with choreography based on children's literature, which is incorporated into their classroom studies.

Metropolitan Ballet Company, founded by former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, provides the highest quality performance training for pre-professional dancers, scholarships, and outreach programs designed to promote a love and appreciation of dance. The Company presents three major performances annually and is known for its groundbreaking Boys' Scholarship Program, and classes with top faculty for ages 3 - 18, and adults. Metropolitan is a launch-pad for outstanding choreographers, and its alumni are currently dancing with Pennsylvania Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, and other companies and top trainee programs. Metropolitan will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2021! www.metropolitanballetcompany.org

