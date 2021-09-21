Legoland Unveils Arts Montco Lego Sculpture

In celebration of the first ever Arts Montco week, running now through September 26, Legoland Discovery Center in Plymouth Meeting has unveiled it's special Arts Montco Lego sculpture! The unique piece is a 3D design of the Arts Montco logo.

Fun facts about the Lego sculpture:

- Features 1,000 pieces of Legos

- It took 3 days for a Lego Master Builder to complete.

- It measures 3 feet high and 2 feet wide.

This brand new festival is free for arts and culture venues to participate, with no requirements for in-person or virtual programming, and will feature a website, blog, video, public relations, and social campaign.

The goal of the initiative is to help reinvigorate Montgomery County tourism's normally robust $1.65 billion positive economic impact - including more than 25,000 jobs. The county, which has previous hosted the likes of organizations like Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is home to live music venues, award-winning playhouses, historic movie theaters, amazing architecture, museums and art galleries, and some of the finest gardens and arboretums in the country. Arts Montco Week will highlight the people and organizations that make these incredible venues inspire thousands of visitors a year.

Arts Montco Week on the Visit Valley Forge Mobile App

Guests will be able to experience all Arts Montco Week offers and events on the free Visit Valley Forge App. The app is a hand-held guide for where to stay, play, eat, and shop in Montgomery County. Users will be able to claim special offers under "Maps & Info," enjoy free digital highlights that are family-friendly, discover the best attractions, search-by-cuisine-restaurants, 80 hotels, outdoor activities like golf, and more.

Health and Safety

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board takes the health and safety of their guests, staff, and artists very seriously. All venues are following local and federal health agency guidelines and regulations. Patrons are encouraged to check each venue for their specific safety measures. Updates to the Arts Montco Week lineup can be found at valleyforge.org.

Additional Events:

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

500 W. Germantown Pike, Unit 1055, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 11AM-5PM; Friday-Sunday 10AM-5PM

Starting at $21.99

legolanddiscoverycenter.com/philadelphia/

Play is awesomer at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Philadelphia's only ultimate LEGO experience. Explore Miniland, a Philadelphia LEGO replica made of 1.5 million LEGO bricks, plus a special Arts Montco logo built entirely out of LEGO bricks. Guests can also create and race a LEGO car down a giant speed ramp and explore the magic of the fun attraction. The LEGO Halloween Event also begins September 25 for fans of the haunted holiday.

Paintings and Original Wood Sculptures

Moody Jones Gallery

107b South Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038

Various days and times

Free

Moodyjonesgallery.org

The Moody Jones Gallery is a boutique art gallery that features a rich collection of paintings and sculpture work. They are proudly located in Glenside, Pennsylvania and are excited to show the space and their appreciation for fine works of art to the community during Arts Montco Week. The gallery's mission is to introduce guests to new, mid-level and well established artists working in different mediums.

Children's Artwork Exhibition

Abington Art Center

515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM

Free

abingtonartcenter.org

Located on a historic 27-acre campus in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, just 10 miles from Center City Philadelphia, Abington Art Center presents exhibitions, programs and events designed to make the arts a part of everyone's world. During Arts Montco Week, the Center will present a gallery exhibition of children's artwork produced during AAC's Summer Arts Camp.

Guided Tours at the Berman

The Philip and Muriel Berman Museum of Art at Ursinus College

601 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426

Every day Tuesday-Sunday, 11AM-4PM

Free

ursinus.edu/berman/

The Berman Museum will have tours of the 4 exhibitions: Mapping Climate Change: The Knitting Map and The Tempestry Project by Alison Safford: Anthro(Site), Kris Graves: Testaments, and Lynn Chadwick Maquettes. Also, the museum will offer family-friendly scavenger hunts and activities throughout Arts Montco Week.

A Season of Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse

56 E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

Video On-Demand

$15

act2.org

Did you miss Act II Playhouse's full season of streamed shows? Watch them now at only $15 each! Choose one or all five, from politics, to comedy to variety - each show is available on-demand.

Movie Screenings

Broad Theater

24 West Broad Street , Souderton, PA 18964

Various days and times

$9 for adults, $8 for seniors over 65, students, and military, and $7 for children under 12

Broadtheater.com

The Broad Theater opened in 1922 as a single screen movie theater. It was the entertainment hub of the community for generations until its doors were closed in 2004. On November 28, 2020 the Broad Theater opened as a state-of-the-art three screen movie theater with over 320 seats. Digital projectors, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and stadium seating provide a first class movie experience. Customers can watch first-run, classic, and independent films. The lobby is a vibrant gathering hub for the community where patrons can enjoy concessions and the latest from FreeWill Brewing.

Gallery Exhibit of Local Artists

Haya Ground Studio

132 W Main St Rear, Norristown, PA 19401

Various days and times

Free

Hayagroundstudio.com

Haya Ground Studio is a brand new art gallery designed to elevate the experience and exchange of art through the lens of community, equity, inclusion, and positive self-expression. They will feature an exciting exhibit of local artists during Arts Montco Week which will promote culture and expression as the centerpiece of coming together.

John James Audubon Center

John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove

1201 Pawlings Road, Audubon, PA 19403

Visitor Center Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-4pm; Historic House Tours: Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00pm; Mill Grove Grounds open daily, dawn to dusk.

$14 Adults, $10 Youth (6-17), $12 Seniors (65+), 5 and under Free; Historic House Tours: Free

johnjames.audubon.org

Connect with nature at the John James Audubon Center, and discover the wonders of our friends in flight! The Audubon Center is located at historic Mill Grove, the first home in America of famed artist and naturalist John James Audubon. It was here where Audubon became captivated by the beauty and variety of birds surrounding him, and you will, too. View Audubon's original artwork inside the Center, tour the Historic House Museum for a glimpse into his life, and follow in his footsteps as you explore miles of nature trails along the Perkiomoen Creek. Bring your binoculars to spot more than 175 species of birds that frequent the property!

Experience Mirthful Angel Pottery & Sculpture Studio

Mirthful Angel Pottery & Sculpture Studio

1301 Valley Forge Road, Norristown, PA 19403

Friday, September 17 - Sunday, September 26, 10AM-4PM

Free

mirthfulangelpottery.wordpress.com

Guests will be able to experience hand-crafted stoneware: one-of-a kind utilitarian pottery vessels, and decorative ceramic sculpture at this Montgomery County pottery studio.

A Bowie Celebration

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Wednesday, September 22, 8:00PM

$39.50-$59.50

keswicktheatre.com

Join key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades beginning in March 2020 for The David Bowie Alumni Tour as they play two of the greatest albums of all time - Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust - in their entirety featuring an unforgettable and critically acclaimed evening of Bowie songs with world-class vocalists.

Fine Art and Crafts Gallery Tour

Regina Marie Designs Fine Art & Crafts Gallery

4076 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

Thursday, September 23-Sunday, September 26, 10AM-5PM

Free

Reginamariedesigns.com

Regina Marie Designs is a gallery featuring the handcrafted art of over 75 artists, mainly who live within a 35 mile drive from the Gallery. Many of the artists are also Master Artisans in their particular art and craft. Experience a curated collection of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, glass, textiles, fiber art, photography, painting, wood, sculpture and fine art.

Mandy Martin Meet and Greet/Painting Demo

Exhibit B Gallery

105 N Main St, Souderton, PA 18964

Thursday, September 23, 4PM

Free

Exhibitbgallery.com

Mandy Martin is an award-winning emerging artist. She creates vibrant paintings to capture the imagination and bring a sense of joy and delight. Join her at Exhibit B Gallery for a meet and greet and painting demo.

The Milk Carton Kids

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Thursday, September 23, 8PM

$25-$49

Ardmoremusichall.com

Listening to The Milk Carton Kids -- Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale -- talk about their creative process, it's easy to imagine them running in opposite directions even while yoked together. They dig at each other in interviews and on stage, where Ryan plays his own straight man, while Pattengale tunes his guitar. The songs emerge somewhere in the silences and the struggle between their sensibilities. Their singing is the place where they make room for each other and the shared identity that rises out of their combined voices. Defying the conventions of melody and harmony is a strategy The Milk Carton Kids have consciously embraced.

22nd Annual Ursinus College Fringe Festival Cabaret

The Kaleidoscope Performing Arts Center at Ursinus College

601 E. Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426

Friday, September 24, 7:30PM

Free

ursinus.edu

The 22nd Annual Ursinus College Fringe Festival Cabaret will feature a special performance of "The History of Hip Hop." The Festival is a diverse, vibrant and exciting event that brings cutting-edge, experimental performances and visual arts to campus featuring professional, student and faculty artists sharing their latest theater, dance, music, film and visual art works.

Starman: The Bowie Tribute

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Friday, September 24, 8:00PM

$29-$49

keswicktheatre.com

Starman is deeply dedicated to presenting David Bowie's music and stage show authentically, both sound and vision. This includes multiple mid-set costume changes - executed flawlessly - which cover all styles and periods as his music and characters changed and evolved through the years.

Sarah Jarosz

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Friday, September 24, 8:00PM

$25-$60

Ardmoremusichall.com

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. A four-time Grammy Award-winner at the age of 29, the Texas native started singing as a young girl and became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens. After releasing her full-length debut Song Up in Her Head at 18, she went on to deliver such critically lauded albums as Follow Me Down, Build Me Up From Bones, and 2016's Undercurrent, in addition to joining forces with Sara Watkins and Aoife O'Donovan to form the acclaimed Grammy winning folk trio I'm With Her.

Souderton Art Jam

Souderton Connects

Wile Avenue between Souderton Borough Community Park & Pool, Souderton, PA 18964

Saturday, September 25, 10AM-5PM

Free

soudertonconnects.com

The Souderton Art Jam features artists and artisans from all over the East Coast. Come experience art, food, fun, live music, wine, craft beer, and so much more. This event is family friendly. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Whitpain Community Festival

Montgomery County Community College Blue Bell Campus

340 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422

Saturday, September 25, 12:00PM-8:30PM

Free

whitpainpa.myrec.com

Live bands, children's games, food vendors, and fireworks will be featured at this free community festival.

PHANTASMA Opening Reception

Eclipse Center for Creative Community

30 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Friday, September 24, 6PM

Free

eclipsec3.com

Join Eclipse Center for Creative Community for the opening of Phantasma, a spooky show and celebration of dark art, just in time for the Halloween season. Refreshments will be served. Masks are required.

Howl at the Moon Paint Party

Eclipse Center for Creative Community

30 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Saturday, September 25, 7PM

$44

Eclipsec3.com

Come out and play and paint with Eclipse Center for Creative Community. Featuring artist Niki Leibowitz, guests 18+ will create an acrylic paint wrapped canvas project. The event is BYOB.

Paul Siegell Poetry Reading

Eclipse Center for Creative Community

30 Vine Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Saturday, September 25, 7:30PM

Free

eclipsec3.com

Eclipse Center for Creative Community presents a poetry reading and meet and greet featuring the 2021 Montgomery County Poet Laureate Paul Siegell. Paul will offer his new book for signing. Refreshments served. Masks required.

Lotus Land

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, PA 19038

Saturday, September 25, 8:00PM

$29-$49

Keswicktheatre.com

David Uosikkinen's In The Pocket

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Saturday, September 25, 9:00PM

$25-$65

Ardmoremusichall.com

Drummer David Uosikkinen is one of the founding members of Philadelphia's The Hooters. David formed In The Pocket over 10 years ago to celebrate all of the great music that has come out of Philadelphia, and to bring you this all-star Philly band, as they cover classic Philly tunes and more.