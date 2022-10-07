Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leadership Initiative Project Welcomes Fall '22 Cohort

Artists include Kinky Boots star Darius Harper, Pittsburgh-based performer and teaching artist Jason Shavers, and more.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Following the success of its inaugural cohort in the summer of 2022, the Leadership Initiative Project is introducing the participants of the program's second iteration, which kicks off on October 10.

The Leadership Initiative Project equips historically excluded theatre artists with the tools to successfully transition into directing and leadership roles. Over the course of the eight-week program led by founder and creative director Michael Barakiva, theatre artists from historically excluded backgrounds receive mentorship, training, and professional development opportunities in directing. LIP culminates in a final presentation on November 28, in which artists present their first rehearsal welcome speech for a theoretical production of their choosing.

The artists participating in the Fall '22 Leadership Initiative Project cohort include Kinky Boots star Darius Harper, Pittsburgh-based performer and teaching artist Jason Shavers, NYC-based actor and audiobook narrator David Shih, JOYEMOVEMENT Founding Artistic Director Alexandra Joye Warren, and Broadway performer Gisela Chípe. LIP is made possible by the generosity of its Fall '22 sponsors, who have chosen to remain anonymous.

