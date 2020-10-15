Lawrence Brownlee & Friends Launch Opera Philadelphia Channel

Brownlee joined Opera Philadelphia as Artistic Advisor in 2017.

Having joined Opera Philadelphia as Artistic Advisor in 2017, Lawrence Brownlee will take a starring role this fall in the debut of the Opera Philadelphia Channel, a global platform that will bring a robust 2020-2021 season into opera lovers' homes via their television screens and streaming devices.

The tenor takes center stage in the first performance created for the channel, "Lawrence Brownlee & Friends in Philadelphia," a recital and conversation program in which he is joined by three women with deep ties to Philadelphia: sopranos Lindsey Reynolds, Sarah Shafer, and Karen Slack, accompanied by pianist Myra Huang. Curated by the performers, the program features music by composers Clara Schumann, Nadia Boulanger, Amy Beach, and Jacqueline Hairston, alongside works by Mozart, Donizetti, and Massenet. Filmed September 16-18 at the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, the show will premiere on Friday, October 23, at 8:00 p.m. EST, and remain available on-demand throughout the season.

"I am thrilled to invite everyone to join us for a night of arias, songs, spirituals, and conversation as we launch this exciting digital season on the Opera Philadelphia Channel," Brownlee said.

