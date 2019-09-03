Late Night Snacks Presents All-Ages Family Cabarets On Sunday Afternoons

Late Night Snacks, the pop-up cabaret bar co-created by The Bearded Ladies, FringeArts, and Opera Philadelphia, is pleased to announce a series of Family Cabarets, featuring interactive activities perfect for all ages. These special performances, ideal for the young and young at heart, will feature face painting, tattoos, and games, followed by live entertainment at the pop-up Late Night Snacks bar in South Philadelphia (1316 South Percy Street).

Late Night Snacks is a one-of-a-kind pop-up cabaret bar created in partnership with Vox Populi, Hidden City Philadelphia, Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation, and the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs. The Bearded Ladies, along with installation designer Machine Dazzle, have converted an industrial space into a speakeasy like none other, featuring cocktails crafted by bartenders from Sassafras and the iconic Old City venue The Tin Angel. They'll also be serving Opera Philadelphia Ale (OPA) by Flying Fish.

However, these "family friendly" cabarets will convert the space into a playground perfect for all ages. Starting at 4:30PM during family cabaret days, guests can enjoy plenty of interactive fun, followed by a 5PM show featuring some of Philadelphia's most talented cabaret performers.

On September 8, enjoy "Neighbors" Drag Story Hour with The Bearded Ladies own John Jarboe and Cherdonna Shinatra. You'll experience songs from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, dance time with Cherdonna, and plenty of stories about friendship. On September 15, learn your "Gay B C's," with a drag story hour featuring Eric Jaffe and Sapphira Crystal as Patti LaBelle. On September 22, get ready for "Green Eggs and A Graham Cracker," featuring the one and only Martha Graham Cracker.

Tickets and more information on Late Night Snacks can be found by visiting FringeArts.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You