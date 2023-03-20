Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra Announces Spring Concert Featuring Soprano Kimmi Adam

The Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Reuben Blundell, will present a Spring Concert on Sunday, March 26 at 3 PM at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Ave, Drexel Hill. Tickets are $20, $18 for seniors, and $5 for students. Music lovers ages 8 and up are invited to attend. Parking is free.

Soprano Kimberly (Kimmi) Alexandra Adam, a Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra Irving Ludwig Youth Audition winner, will perform Bellini, Dopo l'oscuro nembo, Adelson e Salvini.

Born in the Philippines, Kimmi is an 18 year-old voice student in The Juilliard School Pre College program where she studies with Ms. Lorraine Nubar, Mr. Jorge Parodi, Ms. Cynthia Sanners, and Ms. Sooyeon Kim. She is also a student of Ms. Lisa Willson DeNolfo who became her teacher during the 2022 Willson Vocal Boot Camp through the sponsorship of Primavera Foundation of which Kimmi is a grantee. Kimberly is the recipient of the 2022 George and Nora London Foundation grant and she won first place in the Clara Schumann International Competition for Voice and bronze for the Euterpe International Music Competition.

She was last year's first prize winner of the regional Schmidt Vocal Competition held at Temple University in Philadelphia, and is the proud recipient of the 2022 Bruce Montgomery Foundation's Springboard grant. Kimmi has always dreamed of becoming an opera singer and an actress on Broadway. She has been singing since she was 10 years-old, and has been training classically since she was twelve. She was a member of the Philippine Opera Company's Young Artists Series and was the youngest member of OperaJuan.

In addition to the Bellini, the concert will also include: Bonds: Montgomery Variations; Copland: El Salón México; Debussy: Printemps.