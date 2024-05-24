LES MISERABLES To Return To Philadelphia Starting in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, are currently on sale for its triumphant return engagement at Philadelphia's Academy of Music, August 27 through September 8, 2024, welcomed jointly by Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization. Ensemble Arts Philly is the new presenting brand of the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"With its rich storytelling and soaring music, LES MISERABLES has captivated audiences worldwide for over two decades," said Frances Egler, Vice President, Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "Back by popular demand, this record-breaking show is appearing in Philadelphia for the 13th time, evidence of its phenomenon status."

Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of LES MISERABLES never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' with Preston Truman Boyd as 'Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Victoria Huston-Elem as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Mya Rena Hunter as 'Éponine,' Jake David Smith as 'Marius' and Delaney Guyer as 'Cosette.' Azalea Wolfe and Ava Buesing alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Leo Caravano and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The current touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Emily Fink, Randy Jeter, Andrew Love, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Julia Ellen Richardson, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Greta Schaefer, Emily Somé, Veronica Stern, Kaitlyn Sumner, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, and J.T. Wood.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House," and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals and remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm, continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, France, and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISERABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISERABLES tour stage management team is led by Ryan W. Gardner with Claire Farrokh and Hollis Duggans-Queenss. The LES MISERABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Brendan Stackhouse and music direction is by Will Curry. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online www.ensembleartsphilly.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 215-790-5883 or emailing groupsales@ensembleartsphilly.org. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information.

LES MISERABLES

Academy of Music

August 27 - September 8, 2024

Times Vary

