Jazz Vocalist Samara Joy And Guitarist Pasquale Grasso Kick Off The Annenberg Center's Spring 2021 Digital Season

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts kicks off its spring 2021 digital season with two rising jazz stars, vocalist Samara Joy and guitarist Pasquale Grasso, who make their Annenberg Center debuts. Their live performance on the Annenberg Center stage on Thursday, February 4 at 7 PM will be streamed online. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more details.

Samara Joy, the 2019 winner of the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, is already a veteran performer at famed New York jazz clubs, with a much-anticipated debut album featuring the Pasquale Grasso Trio, due by mid-2021. A New York City native, she has musical roots in Philadelphia through her paternal grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, founders of the well-known Philadelphia-based gospel group, The Savettes. Award-winning guitarist Pasquale Grasso has garnered critical acclaim and high praise from jazz great Pat Metheny. Displaying talent that belies their youth, the duo will perform a mix of originals and American Songbook classics, offering a glimpse at the future of jazz. The event includes an interactive Q&A with the performers.