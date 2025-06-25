James Christy Brings Solo Comedy I THINK NOT to The Coop in Philadelphia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia playwright, filmmaker, and former actor James Christy is turning the spotlight inward with I Think Not: An Evening with My Inner Monologue, a solo comedy show running for two nights only—July 17 and July 31—at The Coop, home of Next in Line Comedy (1025 Hamilton St., Philadelphia).

Following the success of his previous solo outing Not Right Now, which enjoyed an eight-show run at the Philly Fringe Festival, Christy returns with a new one-hour show exploring the cacophony of judgmental, neurotic, and sharply opinionated thoughts that rattle through his middle-aged mind.

In I Think Not, Christy hands his “inner monologue” a microphone—though, he admits, with some “judicious editing.” The result is a riotous blend of personal reflection and cultural commentary, tackling everything from 1980s teen sex comedies and suburban lawn-sign turf wars to the Bible’s more questionable passages.

The show begins at 7:00pm on July 17 and 7:30pm on July 31. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. For more information, visit Next in Line Comedy or search I Think Not on Eventbrite.

