Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite Will Perform THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD…

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite will join forces to present the East Coast premiere of The Greatest Play in the History of the World... by Ian Kershaw. Directed by Inis Nua and Tiny Dynamite Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan, this heartwarming, time-bending love story will run from November 26 through December 14, 2025, at the Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake.

"With its warmth, humor, and touch of cosmic wonder, The Greatest Play in the History of the World... feels like the perfect story for the holidays," said Kathryn MacMillan, Artistic Director of both Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite. "It reminds us that connection-across time, space, and circumstance-is what makes us human. We're thrilled to share this luminous play with Philadelphia audiences."

It's 4:40 a.m., and time has come to a complete stop-everywhere, that is, except for four neighbors: singletons Tom and Sara, and the long-married Forshaws. In the stillness of the early morning, they reach out to one another across time, space, and loneliness, uncovering a universe of connection that transcends the ordinary.

Told by a single narrator-Philadelphia favorite Brett Ashley Robinson-this magical and soul-stirring story celebrates the infinite possibilities of love, hope, and the human spirit. As The Theatre Times described, The Greatest Play in the History of the World... is "a hymn to the joys of love and science fantasy...one of the most charming and dopamine-rich shows you could ever hope to see." With its blend of wit, wonder, and heartfelt emotion, The Greatest Play in the History of the World... offers a luminous theatrical experience sure to capture the spirit of the season.

This is the third collaboration between Inis Nua Theatre Company and Tiny Dynamite, after their critically acclaimed co-productions of Square Go (nominted for 5 Barrymore Awards) and Granny Jackson's Dead (winner of "Best Production" at the Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival Awards).