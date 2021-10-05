Indigenous Peoples' Day, Philly 2021 Will Take Place On October 11

The Fifth Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly will take place at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park) on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 11 AM EDT - 5 PM EDT.

The annual event is hosted by Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly, Inc (IPD Philly), an Indigenous-led emerging non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA. Through a celebration of art, cultures and performances, the annual event provides a space for different Indigenous communities in Philadelphia to increase awareness and encourage dialogue about Indigenous history, resilience, and strength from 500+ years of Indigenous resistance in the Americas.

The event location Shackamaxon, also known as Penn Treaty Park, is an ancestral territory of the Lenni-Lenape Peoples - the original inhabitants of Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania. It is known as a significant place because it is where the Great Elm Tree of Shackamaxon once stood and where many sachems of the Lenni-Lenape, and other tribes from the Lenapehoking territory, would meet for council.

This year's Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly will be a notable occasion. Earlier this year, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time! This is the first time it will be celebrated citywide instead of Columbus Day. This decision was a part of Philadelphia's Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation initiative to build a more equitable city!

Recently, IPD Philly released a statement condemning the lawsuit against Mayor Kenney. The suit is an attempt to restore Columbus Day in Philadelphia,which we are strongly against . IPD Philly also started a petition calling for support to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day! We seek to make it both a state and a federal holiday. The creation of this holiday will promote the preservation and perpetuation of Indigenous cultures, celebrate the survival and resilience of Indigenous Peoples, and educate the public about the contributions of Indigenous people to our society.

In that spirit, here is a message from our Event Coordinator who will be traveling from Oklahoma to be with us on such an historical date:

I am grateful to participate in such an event that brings me back to my ancestors homeland. A homeland marked by memories of displacement and endurance as my relatives were forced to leave what is now called Philadelphia, but also a homeland marked by memories of fairness and kindness. It was our grandfather Chief Tamanend who welcomed William Penn to this beautiful land as we agreed to "live in peace as long as the waters run in the rivers and creeks and as long as the stars and moon endure."

The event not only showcases a talented cohort of Indigenous artists, makers and activists from across the Americas, but also brings the connection to the roots of my homeland Shackamaxon, Lenapehoking and the important bond we made in 1683.

Indigenous Peoples' Day Philly is a family friendly event that is open to the public. Be sure to join the festivities this year at Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park) on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 11 AM EDT - 5 PM EDT.