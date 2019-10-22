Indigenous Children's Book Author To Read & Share Indigenous Artist Collaboration

Indigenous author/publisher Colleen Farwell will be reading and signing special limited-edition books at The Head & The Hand, nonprofit, independent publisher and bookstore (2644 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125) on Saturday, October 26 at 10am.

'I Will Carry You' reflects on the deepest love a mother has for her child. Beautifully written and produced with stunning illustrations, the message of the continuing bond between mother and child is extraordinarily powerful. This story is for everyone who has ever loved another person with all their heart.

Recognizing the beauty and importance of representing contemporary Indigenous art, Colleen Farwell publishing has committed to a collaborative partnership initiative with Indigenous artists Loren Aragon, Summer Peters, Katy Isennock & Johnson Taylor, and Tchin. These renowned artists' works have been interpreted into the 'I Will Carry You' world by Illustrator Eleanor Grosch.

Colleen Farwell was born and raised in the Crow Nation. She spent her childhood on her parent's cattle ranch in the Wolf Mountains of Montana until her father's death when she was eleven years old. Her family moved to the small town of Hysham, MT and Colleen lived there until she attended Dartmouth College as a member of the class of '92. Colleen currently resides in the Mohawk Nation (upstate New York) with her six kind, courageous, amazing children.





