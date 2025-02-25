InLiquid's Annual Benefit to Feature 15 Days Of Art, Artists And Culture This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each spring throughout the past 25 years, InLiquid will host their annual fundraiser that brings together art lovers of all ages from throughout the Philadelphia region. This event, named “The Benefit” in previous years, isn't just a party, it's a celebration of Philadelphia's creative community and visual arts culture.

‍This year, the annual fundraiser has been rebranded as March for Art, reflective of both the month it takes place during, and the community resilience InLiquid is committed to upholding. While the name has evolved, the basic format of the auction will remain the same. For 15 days, between March 9 and 22, more than 300 works of fine art are curated in one room, where InLiquid hosts a variety of events to connect Philadelphia's artists and arts professionals with the art buying public. In addition, a separate exhibit room will turn into an immersive environment, thanks to projection mapping technology courtesy of Jefferson University's industrial design department. Unlike many charity auctions, InLiquid splits the proceeds from each sale with the artists so that proceeds directly benefit the community and InLiquid's non-profit mission.

With two weeks of special events, there are multiple ways to experience March for Art. “As in years past, the multi-week event is an opportunity for the public to purchase art at a variety of different price points. We attract seasoned art buyers to young professionals, and our guests are typically laser-focused on acquiring art from our community of incredibly talented artists,” explained Rachel Zimmerman, Executive Director & Founder of InLiquid.

Here's the event schedule:

March for Art: UNITE

Thursday, March 13 • 4 - 6pm

InLiquid organizes a peaceful gathering to unite the Greater Philadelphia arts and cultural sector!

Arts professionals, administrators, educators and supporters march four blocks down North American Street. This is a non-political assembly with the goal of seeking to generate harmony and promoting the dynamic cultural history of the city as we march together into the future.

Afterwards, the public is invited to a special Second Thursday event in Olde Kensington with open galleries at the Crane Arts Building, the Clay Studio and NextFab.

March for Art: DESIGN

Saturday, March 15 • 12 - 5pm

An exclusive trunk show of locally crafted designer fashions featuring: Roberta Gruber, John Wind Jewelry, Manzanita, Nino Brand and many more. The event is free to the public.

March for Art: EAT

Thursday, March 20 • 6 - 9pm

Guests will enjoy an exclusive gastronomic experience with Chef Ange Branca of Kampar as well as zero-proof cocktails from Bar Palmina and Wallace Dry Goods.

March for Art: BASH

Saturday, March 22 • 6 - 10pm

The final night of the Benefit Auction, and the countdown begins before the Auction closes at 10 p.m.! The final opportunity for guests to bid on their favorite works. Meet the artists, enjoy the artwork, and support the local arts community!

For more information, please visit https://www.inliquid.org/marchforart. To purchase tickets to all events, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/Feo/.

Comments