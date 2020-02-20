Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center's 2019-2020 Musical Season - Voices Live in Light! The season concludes with the Honesdale High School musical production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Ringing in the new year, they join Quasimodo and the town of Paris in the highly anticipated Honesdale High School Musical production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz.

Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's Gothic novel. The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris.

Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be 'Out There,' observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda.

Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all. The show plays February 21-23, 2020 at the Honesdale High School Performing Arts Center. The production is directed by Scott D. Miller; choreographed by Jesse Perry; music direction by Martha Curtis, Betty Ann Robson, and Geri Spinosa; technical direction by Shawn Garing and William Sievers; set designs by Stacy Stone; costume design by Linda Zimmer; prop master Meredith Galinkski; and hair and makeup design by Chelsee Robbins.

The cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame includes, starring (in order of appearance), Daniel DeCrotie (Dom Claude Frollo), Kaeleb Jones (Jehan Frollo / St. Aprodisius / Leading Male Player 2), Maya Wehrmann (Florika / Leading Female Player 1), Cody Stanton (Father Dupin / Leading Male Player 1), Andrew S. Buckwalter (Quasimodo), Kayleigh Pugh (Clopin Trouillefou, Queen of the Gypsies / Featured Dancer), Calvin T. Feustel (Phoebus De Martin), Eric W. Berkihiser (Frederic Charlus), Katherine Wilson (Esmeralda), Brodie Cole (King Louis XI / Leading Male Player 3), Nicholas Crewe (Official / Leading Male Player 4), Gabrielle Martin (Madame), Maggie Murphy (Leading Female Play 3), Morgan Brown (Leading Female Player 2), Ella Sherman (Leading Female Player 4), and Victoria Wormuth (Leading Female Player 5).

Our featured dancers include Abigail Fuller, Megan Gordish, Amaya Hall, Maria Kannebecker, Rochelle Keast, Kallie Lazaro, Anne Meagher, Hannah Merritt, Abby Skelton, and Claragail Wheeler. Our supporting cast includes (Cathedral Choir and storytellers) Elizabeth Blum, Kyle DeRon, Angelica Dyer, Kimberly Florance, Nicole Hector, Kaylie Jackson, Madison O'Brien, Lexi Pinto, Emily Quinn, Nicole Roberts, Skye Skinner, Rory Steelman, Triniti Sullivan, and Katrina Van Houten.

In the musical all of the players are the storytellers which narrate the entire musical operetta in song.

Order tickets online at www.honesdalepac.com or call (570) 251-9831.





