Historic Holidays Return to Old City with Tree Lighting, Menorah, Small Business Saturday and More
All Historic Holidays events and campaigns are designed to be socially distanced or virtual.
Historic Holidays return to Old City from Small Business Saturday, on Saturday, November 28th through New Year's Eve, on Thursday, December 31st. Festivities will kick-off on Small Business Saturday with the debut of a brand-new holiday tradition, Old City's Window Decorating Contest at 16+ small businesses located around the historic streets of Old City. For those shopping for everyone on Santa's lists, look for Small Business Saturday deals at retailers and boutiques throughout the neighborhood. On Sunday, November 29th, support your local non-profit museums by shopping during Museum Store Sunday at Independence Seaport Museum, National Constitution Center and the National Museum of American Jewish History. On Monday, November 30th, shop for virtual deals from Old City businesses on Cyber Monday. Partake in a virtual tree lighting on Thursday, December 3rd broadcast live on Facebook at 6:15pm. On Thursday, December 10th, join the virtual Old City Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 4:30pm. Celebrate the Historic Holidays at Home with businesses offering to go and DIY kits, gift sets and virtual programming. For more about Historic Holidays in Old City, and more events and campaigns to be added, visit https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/holidays.
All Historic Holidays events and campaigns are designed to be socially distanced or virtual - and masks are required as outlined by local and state law. Please make sure to follow all health protocols and guidelines as set forth by each individual participating business as well.
OLD CITY WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST
Festivities kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 28, with the return of a charming new holiday tradition, Old City's Window Decorating Contest! Wander the historic streets of Old City, and view the delightful displays designed by local shops, restaurants, galleries, salons, spas, and more. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite design, while practicing all safety guidelines and protocols.
The contest will begin on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00am and end on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 5:00pm. Visit oldcitydistrict.org for information on how to vote and complete contest rules.
The window designs will be on display from November 28 through the New Year.
Participating locations include:
2nd Story Brewing, 117 Chestnut Street, http://2ndstorybrewing.com/
BONe Jour, 53 N. 3rd Street, https://shop.bonejourpetsupply.com/products/shop/
Charm Hair & Skin Studio, 53 N. 2nd Street, https://www.charmstudiophilly.com/
The Clay Studio, 137-139 N. 2nd Street, https://www.theclaystudio.org/
Fermob Pop Up, 138 N. 3rd Street
Hush Salon, 128 N. 3rd Street, https://hushsalon.com/
Independence Gift Shop, 599 Market Street, phlvisitorcenter.com/giftshop
Old City Coffee, 221 Church Street, https://oldcitycoffee.com/
Old City Jewish Arts Center, 119 N. 3rd Street, https://www.ocjac.org/
Oui Pastries, 160 N. 3rd Street, https://ouipastries.com/
Paris Fit Studios, 221 Vine Street, Suite B, https://getparisfit.com/
Petit Jardin en Ville, 134 N. 3rd Street, http://petitjardinenville.com/
Philadelphia Independents, 35 N. 3rd Street, https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/
Shane Confectionery, 110 Market Street, https://shanecandies.com/
Spa Terme di Aroma, 32 N. 3rd Street, https://www.termediaroma.com/
Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd Street, https://www.uniquephoto.com/
+ More to be added!
National Constitution Center
525 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://constitutioncenter.org/
The National Constitution Center is participating in Museum Store Sunday on November 28-29. We are offering 10% off your online or in-person museum store purchase using code: MSS2020. You can browse our Constitution-themed merchandise, including items related to our new 19th Amendment exhibit-like this "Votes for Women" pin set-in the online museum store. More information about Museum Store Sunday can be found at museumstoresunday.org.
National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S. Independence Mall E
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.nmajh.org/
20% off in-store purchases.
CYBER MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Old City businesses and museums are offering special deals online this Cyber Monday, November 30th!
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.phillyseaport.org/
From Black Friday (November 27th) through Cyber Monday (November 30th) we will be offering 20% off all orders on our brand-new online gift shop: https://giftshop.phillyseaport.org/
Paris Fit Studios
221 Vine Street, Suite B
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://getparisfit.com/
Enjoy up to 50% on the entire website between 2-6am
Enjoy up to 40% on the entire website between 6am-10 am
Enjoy up to 35% on the entire website after 10 am
Buy any fitness package get 2 sessions free
Philadelphia Independents
35 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 773-7316
https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/
Free shipping Black Friday, November 27th through Cyber Monday, November 30th
Philly Tour Hub
7 N. Columbus Boulevard (At Pier 5)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.phillytourhub.com/
We will offer all of our walking, driving and Segway Tours at 25% off.
Positano Coast
216 Church Street, 1st Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/
We will be closed in-store
20% OFF all products in our online store. Shop at www.wellnessrefineryphl.com
30% off 3 Pack of Infrared Sauna Sessions with code CYBER3
"VIRTUAL" HISTORIC HOLIDAYS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 3RD
The festivities continue online this year with the fourth annual Historic Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 6:15-6:30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tree Lighting will be streamed live via Old City District's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OldCityDistrict from the Betsy Ross House (239 Arch Street). The Holiday Tree is designed by Old City's Petit Jardin en Ville, a Parisian Florist and Garden Designer! Please note, the Tree Lighting is not open to the public.
"VIRTUAL" OLD CITY MENORAH LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 10TH
On the first night of Hanukkah, the Old City Jewish Arts Center hosts the Menorah Lighting at the Betsy Ross House (239 Arch Street). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Menorah Lighting will be streamed live via Old City District's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OldCityDistrict at 4:30pm on December 10, 2020.
Please note, the Menorah Lighting is not open to the public.
HISTORIC HOLIDAYS AT HOME
Enjoy Historic Holidays in Old City at home! Businesses are offering a taste of Old City with DIY kits, gift sets, virtual programming, and more.
Campo's Cheesesteak DIY Kit
Campo's
214 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-1000
https://camposdeli.com/
Want to share the flavor of Philly's most iconic sandwich with others? Check out Campo's Cheesesteak DIY Kit! It has everything you need to make your own authentic Philly-style Cheesesteak. The Kit comes with fresh-cut ribeye steaks, American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz, two rolls, chopped onions and hot peppers.
Elfreth's Association Decks the Alley From a Distance
Elfreth's Alley Association
126 Elfreth's Alley
Philadelphia, PA 19106
elfrethsalley.org
The Elfreth's Alley Association invites the public to a virtual festival spread across November and December, all delivered to your inbox! Deck the Alley, our annual holiday fundraiser will not be held in person, but instead we will bring the elements of the event--glimpses inside the historic houses along Elfreth's Alley, costumed interpreters, music, and of course lots of history--directly to you.
Each Tuesday from November 10 through the end of the year, the Elfreth's Alley Museum will have a digital gift to offer, from house tours to a special holiday episode of The Alley Cast, our podcast. Deck the Alley is a treasured tradition for many in the Philadelphia area and we hope these gifts will bring some holiday spirit in an unusual year. Sign up for the Elfreth's Alley Association's Newsletter to get Deck the Alley content in your inbox weekly.
Oui Let's Bake!
Oui Pastries
160 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://ouipastries.com/
Available for pickup, delivery, and online order
Build your own cake with the help of Oui Pastries! Receive all of the ingredients and follow the instructions enclosed to create your own professional cake. $30 each.
Oui Pastries also offers items to bake at home including croissants ($3.00 each), matcha croissants ($3.50 each), and cookies ($2.50 each).
The Wellness Refinery
216 Church Street, 1st Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/
We will have DIY Smoothie Kits available for order--4 prepackaged smoothies, just add milk & blend. Orders must be placed one day in advance through our online ordering site.
We will offer pre-curated gift sets throughout the entire holiday season for purchase. Prices ranging from $45-75. Gift sets include self-care tools like dry brushes and gua sha, clean and sustainable skincare products, plus spiritual wellness items like affirmation decks and books.
ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
Stay tuned for a complete list of holiday happenings, and for the latest information, visit: https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/holidays.
For more information about Old City District and Historic Holidays in Old City, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY SHOPPING
In addition, support local businesses and shop small on Small Business Saturday, November 28th. Old City is home to unique shops, boutiques, art galleries, design showrooms, museums, restaurants, cafes, salons, spas, and more. Businesses are offering in store and online shopping, as well as curbside pick and delivery (varies by location). Be sure to check with the business before you visit and follow all safety guidelines and protocols.
Small Business Saturday shopping deals:
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Columbus Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.phillyseaport.org/
From Black Friday (November 27th) through Cyber Monday (November 30th) we will be offering 20% off all orders on our brand-new online gift shop: https://giftshop.phillyseaport.org/
Millésimé
33 North 2nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
www.millesime.us
SHOP From HOME, While You Are Working From Home!
Enjoy 15% Off on all of our accessories for Holidays.
Find that Perfect Gift from Alessi - 15% Off
15% Off on select Furniture and Lighting from our Work From Home products.
Percentage goes to Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. https://blackdoctorsconsortium.com/
Philadelphia Independents
35 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 773-7316
https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/
Free shipping Black Friday, November 27th through Cyber Monday, November 30th
The Wellness Refinery
216 Church Street, 1st Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/
9:00am-5:00pm
Small Business Saturday welcomes the highly anticipated return of our Pink Peppermint Smoothie and Chai-mmunity Latte! The smoothie is a blend of banana, dates, cashew, coconut yogurt, beet root powder, lucuma, and peppermint extract. The smoothie is a healthy option to support heart health and balance blood sugar through the season of enjoying ALL of the sweets!
The Chai-mmunity Latte is a hot tea based latte to fight off the seasonal cold & flu with a blend an immune supporting mushrooms, cacao, chai spices and your choice of house-made coconut or almond milk or oat milk. We will also be gifting a $25 gift card with every product purchase of $75 or more. It will also be the official launch of our custom blended Wellness Refinery candles!
Xeno's Candy & Gifts
231 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-1445
https://xenosgifts.com/
10% discount, in store only.
For more information about Small Business Saturday and a list of Old City small businesses, visit: https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/small-business-saturday
MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
Support Old City museums and cultural institutions on Museum Store Sunday, November 29th! Be sure to check with the museum before you visit and follow all safety guidelines and protocols.
Museum Store Sunday shopping deals:
For more information about Old City District and Historic Holidays in Old City, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.