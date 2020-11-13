Historic Holidays Return to Old City with Tree Lighting, Menorah, Small Business Saturday and More

All Historic Holidays events and campaigns are designed to be socially distanced or virtual - and masks are required as outlined by local and state law. Please make sure to follow all health protocols and guidelines as set forth by each individual participating business as well.

OLD CITY WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST

Festivities kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 28, with the return of a charming new holiday tradition, Old City's Window Decorating Contest! Wander the historic streets of Old City, and view the delightful displays designed by local shops, restaurants, galleries, salons, spas, and more. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite design, while practicing all safety guidelines and protocols.







The window designs will be on display from November 28 through the New Year.



Participating locations include:



2nd Story Brewing, 117 Chestnut Street,

BONe Jour, 53 N. 3rd Street,

Charm Hair & Skin Studio, 53 N. 2nd Street,

The Clay Studio, 137-139 N. 2nd Street,

Fermob Pop Up, 138 N. 3rd Street

Hush Salon, 128 N. 3rd Street,

Independence Gift Shop, 599 Market Street,

Old City Coffee, 221 Church Street,

Old City Jewish Arts Center, 119 N. 3rd Street,

Oui Pastries, 160 N. 3rd Street,

Paris Fit Studios, 221 Vine Street, Suite B,

Petit Jardin en Ville, 134 N. 3rd Street,

Philadelphia Independents, 35 N. 3rd Street,

Shane Confectionery, 110 Market Street,

Spa Terme di Aroma, 32 N. 3rd Street,

Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd Street,

In addition, support local businesses and shop small on Small Business Saturday, November 28th. Old City is home to unique shops, boutiques, art galleries, design showrooms, museums, restaurants, cafes, salons, spas, and more. Businesses are offering in store and online shopping, as well as curbside pick and delivery (varies by location). Be sure to check with the business before you visit and follow all safety guidelines and protocols.



Small Business Saturday shopping deals:



Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Columbus Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.phillyseaport.org/

From Black Friday (November 27th) through Cyber Monday (November 30th) we will be offering 20% off all orders on our brand-new online gift shop:



Millésimé

33 North 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

www.millesime.us

SHOP From HOME, While You Are Working From Home!

Enjoy 15% Off on all of our accessories for Holidays.

Find that Perfect Gift from Alessi - 15% Off

15% Off on select Furniture and Lighting from our Work From Home products.

Percentage goes to Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.



National Constitution Center

525 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://constitutioncenter.org/

The National Constitution Center is participating in Museum Store Sunday on November 28th - November 29th. We are offering 10% off your online or in-person museum store purchase using code: MSS2020. You can browse our Constitution-themed merchandise, including items related to our new 19th Amendment exhibit-like this "Votes for Women" pin set-in the online museum store. More information about Museum Store Sunday can be found at



Philadelphia Independents

35 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 773-7316

https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/

Free shipping Black Friday, November 27th through Cyber Monday, November 30th



The Wellness Refinery

216 Church Street, 1st Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/

9:00am-5:00pm

Small Business Saturday welcomes the highly anticipated return of our Pink Peppermint Smoothie and Chai-mmunity Latte! The smoothie is a blend of banana, dates, cashew, coconut yogurt, beet root powder, lucuma, and peppermint extract. The smoothie is a healthy option to support heart health and balance blood sugar through the season of enjoying ALL of the sweets!



The Chai-mmunity Latte is a hot tea based latte to fight off the seasonal cold & flu with a blend an immune supporting mushrooms, cacao, chai spices and your choice of house-made coconut or almond milk or oat milk. We will also be gifting a $25 gift card with every product purchase of $75 or more. It will also be the official launch of our custom blended Wellness Refinery candles!



Xeno's Candy & Gifts

231 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 922-1445

https://xenosgifts.com/

10% discount, in store only.



For more information about Small Business Saturday and a list of Old City small businesses, visit:



MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29



Support Old City museums and cultural institutions on Museum Store Sunday, November 29th! Be sure to check with the museum before you visit and follow all safety guidelines and protocols.



Museum Store Sunday shopping deals:



Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Columbus Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.phillyseaport.org/

525 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://constitutioncenter.org/

The National Constitution Center is participating in Museum Store Sunday on November 28-29. We are offering 10% off your online or in-person museum store purchase using code: MSS2020. You can browse our Constitution-themed merchandise, including items related to our new 19th Amendment exhibit-like this "Votes for Women" pin set-in the online museum store. More information about Museum Store Sunday can be found at



National Museum of American Jewish History

101 S. Independence Mall E

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.nmajh.org/

20% off in-store purchases.



Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Columbus Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.phillyseaport.org/

From Black Friday (November 27th) through Cyber Monday (November 30th) we will be offering 20% off all orders on our brand-new online gift shop:



Paris Fit Studios

221 Vine Street, Suite B

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://getparisfit.com/

Enjoy up to 50% on the entire website between 2-6am

Enjoy up to 40% on the entire website between 6am-10 am

Enjoy up to 35% on the entire website after 10 am

Buy any fitness package get 2 sessions free



Philadelphia Independents

35 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 773-7316

https://www.philadelphiaindependents.com/

Free shipping Black Friday, November 27th through Cyber Monday, November 30th



Philly Tour Hub

7 N. Columbus Boulevard (At Pier 5)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.phillytourhub.com/

We will offer all of our walking, driving and Segway Tours at 25% off.



212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Positano Coast debuts their first-ever Cyber deal for Cyber Monday with "Buy More, Gift More" promotion runs November 16-30, 2020 and is valid on gift certificate orders placed at lambertis.com. Customers that purchase a $100 gift certificate, will receive a $20 bonus card. Customers that purchase a $250 gift certificate, will receive a $50 bonus card. Online gift certificates and bonus gift cards will be redeemable at Caffe Aldo Lamberti, Tutti Toscani and Positano Coast. Offer details can be found at lambertis.com.

216 Church Street, 1st Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.wellnessrefineryphl.com/

We will be closed in-store

20% OFF all products in our online store. Shop at

30% off 3 Pack of Infrared Sauna Sessions with code CYBER3



"VIRTUAL" HISTORIC HOLIDAYS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 3RD



The festivities continue online this year with the fourth annual Historic Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 6:15-6:30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tree Lighting will be streamed live via Old City District's Facebook page



"VIRTUAL" OLD CITY MENORAH LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 10TH



On the first night of Hanukkah, the Old City Jewish Arts Center hosts the Menorah Lighting at the



Please note, the Menorah Lighting is not open to the public.



HISTORIC HOLIDAYS AT HOME



Enjoy Historic Holidays in Old City at home! Businesses are offering a taste of Old City with DIY kits, gift sets, virtual programming, and more.



Campo's Cheesesteak DIY Kit

Campo's

214 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-1000

https://camposdeli.com/

Want to share the flavor of Philly's most iconic sandwich with others? Check out Campo's Cheesesteak DIY Kit! It has everything you need to make your own authentic Philly-style Cheesesteak. The Kit comes with fresh-cut ribeye steaks, American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz, two rolls, chopped onions and hot peppers.



Elfreth's Association Decks the Alley From a Distance

Elfreth's Alley Association

126 Elfreth's Alley

Philadelphia, PA 19106

elfrethsalley.org

The Elfreth's Alley Association invites the public to a virtual festival spread across November and December, all delivered to your inbox! Deck the Alley, our annual holiday fundraiser will not be held in person, but instead we will bring the elements of the event--glimpses inside the historic houses along Elfreth's Alley, costumed interpreters, music, and of course lots of history--directly to you.



Each Tuesday from November 10 through the end of the year, the Elfreth's Alley Museum will have a digital gift to offer, from house tours to a special holiday episode of The Alley Cast, our podcast. Deck the Alley is a treasured tradition for many in the Philadelphia area and we hope these gifts will bring some holiday spirit in an unusual year. Sign up for the Elfreth's Alley Association's Newsletter to get Deck the Alley content in your inbox weekly.



Oui Let's Bake!

Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://ouipastries.com/

Available for pickup, delivery, and online order

Build your own cake with the help of Oui Pastries! Receive all of the ingredients and follow the instructions enclosed to create your own professional cake. $30 each.



