Historic Holidays Return to Old City with Tree Lighting, Menorah, Small Business Saturday and More

The Wellness Refinery216 Church Street, 1st FloorPhiladelphia, PA 19106We will be closed in-store20% OFF all products in our online store. Shop at www.wellnessrefineryphl.com 30% off 3 Pack of Infrared Sauna Sessions with code CYBER3"VIRTUAL" HISTORIC HOLIDAYS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 3RDThe festivities continue online this year with the fourth annual Historic Holidays Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 6:15-6:30pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Tree Lighting will be streamed live via Old City District's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OldCityDistrict from the Betsy Ross House (239 Arch Street). The Holiday Tree is designed by Old City's Petit Jardin en Ville, a Parisian Florist and Garden Designer! Please note, the Tree Lighting is not open to the public."VIRTUAL" OLD CITY MENORAH LIGHTING CEREMONY, DECEMBER 10THOn the first night of Hanukkah, the Old City Jewish Arts Center hosts the Menorah Lighting at the Betsy Ross House (239 Arch Street). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Menorah Lighting will be streamed live via Old City District's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OldCityDistrict at 4:30pm on December 10, 2020.Please note, the Menorah Lighting is not open to the public.HISTORIC HOLIDAYS AT HOMEEnjoy Historic Holidays in Old City at home! Businesses are offering a taste of Old City with DIY kits, gift sets, virtual programming, and more.Campo's Cheesesteak DIY KitCampo's214 Market StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-1000Want to share the flavor of Philly's most iconic sandwich with others? Check out Campo's Cheesesteak DIY Kit! It has everything you need to make your own authentic Philly-style Cheesesteak. The Kit comes with fresh-cut ribeye steaks, American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz, two rolls, chopped onions and hot peppers.Elfreth's Association Decks the Alley From a DistanceElfreth's Alley Association126 Elfreth's AlleyPhiladelphia, PA 19106The Elfreth's Alley Association invites the public to a virtual festival spread across November and December, all delivered to your inbox! Deck the Alley, our annual holiday fundraiser will not be held in person, but instead we will bring the elements of the event--glimpses inside the historic houses along Elfreth's Alley, costumed interpreters, music, and of course lots of history--directly to you.Each Tuesday from November 10 through the end of the year, the Elfreth's Alley Museum will have a digital gift to offer, from house tours to a special holiday episode of The Alley Cast, our podcast. Deck the Alley is a treasured tradition for many in the Philadelphia area and we hope these gifts will bring some holiday spirit in an unusual year. Sign up for the Elfreth's Alley Association's Newsletter to get Deck the Alley content in your inbox weekly.Oui Let's Bake!Oui Pastries160 N. 3rd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106Available for pickup, delivery, and online orderBuild your own cake with the help of Oui Pastries! Receive all of the ingredients and follow the instructions enclosed to create your own professional cake. $30 each.Oui Pastries also offers items to bake at home including croissants ($3.00 each), matcha croissants ($3.50 each), and cookies ($2.50 each).