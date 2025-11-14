Hedgerow Theatre Company To Present Kate Hamill’s LITTLE WOMEN This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning November 26, Hedgerow Theatre Company will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN, directed by Abby Weissman, at 64 Rose Valley Road in Media, PA.

The production will follow Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March as they navigate family, ambition, and personal identity in the 1860s. The cast will include Marissa Emerson, Max “Olive” Gallagher, Leo Mock, Emily-Grace Murray, Katherine Perry, Minou Pourshariati, James Arthel Reilly, Bob Weick, and Jameka Monet Wilson. Performances will run November 26–December 28, with 25 performances in Hedgerow’s 100-seat theatre housed in a 19th-century grist mill.

Hamill, known for adaptations such as Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, brings her contemporary, character-centered approach to the classic novel. Her adaptation premiered at the Jungle Theater in 2018 and has been described as “engagingly original” by the Wall Street Journal and “so true to the story’s spirit while alive to the present day” by City Pages. The play follows the March sisters—Meg (Pourshariati), Jo (Emerson), Beth (Gallagher), and Amy (Wilson)—as they grow up during the American Civil War and reconcile their individual aspirations with social expectations.

Hedgerow’s production will include live music performed by the cast. Musical moments will appear as natural extensions of the story, including piano scenes shared by characters such as Beth and Laurie, with music used primarily as underscoring throughout the performance. Director Weissman notes, “At its heart, Little Women is about family, both the one we're born into and the one we build,” emphasizing the production’s exploration of familial dynamics and quiet acts of care within the story.

The cast will feature Emerson as Jo; Pourshariati as Meg; Wilson as Amy; and Barrymore Award winner Max “Olive” Gallagher as Beth. Murray will portray Marmee and Aunt March, while Mock will play Laurie. Weick will appear in multiple roles, including Mr. Laurence, Robert March, and the Doctor. Perry will perform as Hannah, Mrs. Mingott, and the Messenger, with Reilly portraying Mr. Brooks, the Parrot, and Mr. Dashwood.

Weissman makes her Hedgerow directorial debut after serving as intimacy coordinator earlier this year for the U.S. premiere of Nora: A Doll's House. Her regional credits include work with Revolution Shakespeare, The Wilma Theater, People’s Light, Philadelphia Theatre Company, and Opera Philadelphia.

Weissman will lead a creative team that includes Scenic Designer Sarah Shunke, Music Director and Composer Matthew Mastronardi, Costume Designer Leigh Paradise, Lighting Designer Lily Fossner, and Props Coordinator Kevin Ruehle. The production team will include Stage Manager Jessica Beaver, Assistant Stage Manager Ella Namour, Intimacy Coordinator Melanie Julian, Fight Director Ilana Lo, Technical Director Pat Ahearn, Director of Production Kate McSorley Fossner, and Director of Operations Darlene McClellan.

TICKET INFORMATION

Hedgerow’s presentation of Little Women will begin with a preview performance on Wednesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m. The production will officially open on Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. and will include a post-show reception with artists from the company.

The run continues through Sunday, December 28. Little Women is recommended for ages eight and older and has an estimated runtime of 135 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Single tickets range from $20–$35, plus a $5 fee, and are available through Hedgerow’s website.