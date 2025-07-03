HAMLET and ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD to Run in Repertory at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will present a bold repertory pairing of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead this summer, running July 9 through August 3 on the Main Stage at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University.

Performed by a single ensemble of acclaimed stage actors, the two plays will rotate performances throughout the month, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience one of theatre’s greatest tragedies alongside a brilliant comedic counterpoint.

Previews for Hamlet begin July 9, with opening night set for July 11. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead begins previews July 17 and opens July 19. Both productions will run through early August, with Hamlet closing August 3 and Rosencrantz closing August 2.

Biko Eisen-Martin stars as Hamlet, bringing an acclaimed resume that includes Off-Broadway credits (soft, Table 17) and regional appearances at The Old Globe and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Sean Close and Maboud Ebrahimzadeh star as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, respectively, with direction by Lindsay Smiling (Hamlet) and Jason King Jones (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead).

The cast also features Taysha Marie Canales, Akeem Davis, Grace Gonglewski, Ian Merrill Peakes, Eric Hissom, Pepin, Damien J. Wallace, and more, supported by a creative team including scenic and lighting designer Brian Sidney Bembridge, Costume Designer Nancy Leary, and sound designers Elizabeth Atkinson and David M. Greenberg.

Patrons can enhance their experience with opening night champagne receptions, post-show talkbacks, backstage tours, and live music on the lawn. Select performances will also include open captioning, audio description, and ASL interpretation.

Tickets are available at PAShakespeare.org, by calling 610.282.WILL (9455), or in person at the Labuda Center. Discounts are offered for seniors, students, educators, military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.