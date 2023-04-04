Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gorgon City, Lane 8 & More Join Elements Music & Arts Festival Phase Two Lineup

Community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison, taking over Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 10th-14th.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Gorgon City, Lane 8 & More Join Elements Music & Arts Festival Phase Two Lineup

Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast's premier boutique festival experience, has announced the phase two lineup for its 2023 edition. Best described as an escape unlike any other, Elements is co-created by all those who embark on the journey, fostering a creative getaway aimed to inspire and offer a break from the stresses of everyday life. It's the ultimate carefree weekender where music, community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison, taking over Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 10th-14th.

With the phase two lineup, Elements continues to deliver its biggest and most impressive billing to date while providing something for fans of all styles of electronic music and jam. The full lineup for the 2023 edition will consist of 100 artists across 10 unique stages.

Newly added headliners on the phase two billing include the addicting vocal-infused tracks of North London producers Gorgon City, Anjunadeep favorite Lane 8, Canadian dance icon REZZ, a Thursday pre-party set from Seven Lions along with an Ophelia Records stage takeover, and the iconic sounds of electronic jam legends STS9.

Phase two continues with beloved duos Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, and Coco & Breezy presenting their own unique styles. House and techno heads can get their dancing shoes ready with sets from Will Clarke, Tony y Not, and Gab Rhome, while the heavier strains of dance music will be provided by Moore Kismet, Manic Focus (Live), and Jon Casey. Lovers of jam can also rejoice over Lotus and Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad being added to the bill.

Headliners on the phase one lineup featured some of the most in-demand tastemakers and creators in the scene. Attendees can look forward to a performance from the one-and-only Skrillex fresh off his double album, plus the mesmerizing sounds of Porter Robinson (DJ Set), house music heavyweight Chris Lake hosting a Black Book Records stage takeover, crowd-favorite John Summit, the potent musical stylings of the Pennsylvania kid Subtronics, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night.

Phase one continued with the esoteric frequencies of globally revered beatsmith and Grammy nominee TOKiMONSTA, French icon Tchami, the piano-weapon gold of LP Giobbi plus a FEMME HOUSE stake takeover, and trippy low-end producer LSDREAM. Next up is live performances from English vocalist Elderbrook and East Coast funk-jam icons Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, the dark styles of Mersiv, Peekaboo, and Of The Trees, plus more 4x4 tendencies from a stacked cast including SNBRN, Nala, Noizu, HoneyLuv, and Westend.

Beyond the music lineup, festivalgoers can explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, which are decorated theme camps created by guests. Elements will also showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops. Attendees can stop by the vendor village for unique jewelry, creative art, and festival attire, or refuel at a 24-hour food court with an array of healthy and organic local food provided by Pocono Organics, one of North America's largest regenerative organic certified farms.

What started from humble roots has continued to evolve with Elements Festival now looking towards its 6th edition, yet still remaining purely independent in the process. Founded by Timothy Monkiewicz and Brett Herman in 2013, Elements has grown rapidly from a one-day event on the Brooklyn waterfront to an immersive camping experience that has quickly become a staple of the festival circuit. The move to Long Pond has aided in this growth, with Elements now hosted in the woodlands adjacent to the raceway. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.

Long Pond proved to be the perfect new home for the revered Elements community in 2022, welcoming revelers to its magical fields and immersive forest landscapes. Quickly becoming a celebrated prodigal home for the long-running event, the location is one of the Northeast's most unique venues, a clear capitulation of the imaginative feeling Elements has become known for amidst its dedicated community.

The venue is less than 2 hours from New York City and Philadelphia, making for an easy drive from a variety of locations throughout the Northeast. Shuttle passes will also be available for those looking to avoid driving, which provide rides from New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, and D.C. to and from the festival.

Elements relies on the feedback and polling of its community in order to shape the edition to come. The festival conducted several surveys on the fan experience from last year and are using this feedback to guide decisions for this year. With the feedback in mind, Elements is currently working on exciting new additions to the venue layout as well as new workshops and art installations. The festival also encourages guest participation and have opened up a number of applications Click Here for visual artists, vendors, and more, along with group camping here.

Tier Two GA and VIP passes are on sale through the Click Here. Passes are moving quickly and are on track to sell out. Fans can purchase passes with an initial deposit of $47 for GA and $62 for VIP and pay the rest after. Thursday early arrival passes can also be purchased, which allow attendees to beat the rush and celebrate the beginning of the festival with an exclusive pre-party featuring Seven Lions.

Elements also offers a variety of options related to accommodations, which range from car camping to on-site glamping, nearby hotels, and preset RVs and tents for those seeking an elevated experience. New car camping options include Quiet Camping in an area that's tucked away from stages and allows for more peace and rest, along with a Premium Camping option which is located closer to the stages.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Philadelphias Academy Of Vocal Arts Presents Mozarts DON GIOVANNI Photo
Philadelphia's Academy Of Vocal Arts Presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNI
(Philadelphia, April 2023) - Philadelphia's prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts presents Mozart's Don Giovanni this spring, April 27-May 9, 2023 in Center City, the Main Line and Bucks County.
Photos: First Look at Jimmy Buffetts ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Walnut Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Walnut Street Theatre
Walnut Street Theatre is finishing its 214th season by transforming into a tropical paradise with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. This heartwarming musical comedy features Jimmy Buffett's unmistakable music and is sure to delight fans old and new! Escape to Margaritaville opens April 5, and is now extended through April 30, 2023. The production is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens. Get a first look at the production here!
Photos: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Arden Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Arden Theatre Company
Arden Theatre Company is bringing audiences back into the world of August Wilson’s ten-part series, The American Century Cycle. Audiences are currently journeying to Pittsburgh in the late 1990s for the final play of the cycle, August Wilson’s Radio Golf. Kash Goins, who was an actor in the Arden’s production of Two Trains Running, returns to direct. August Wilson’s Radio Golf runs through April 16. Check out a first look at the production here!
Bucks County Playhouse Institute Hosts Virtual Educators Workshop Photo
Bucks County Playhouse Institute Hosts Virtual Educators Workshop
Playhouse Institute, an educational arm of the non-profit Bucks County Playhouse, announces it will host its annual conference virtually May 16-17, 2023. The education conference that began as an in-person event at the Playhouse in 2018, has expanded its reach by moving the forum online giving an opportunity for educators around the globe to join in the discussion. Tuition for the Spring Conference “Permission to Fail” is $300.

More Hot Stories For You


THE LION KING JR. Is Coming To Cavod TheatreTHE LION KING JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre
April 3, 2023

Experience Disney's The Lion King in New Holland as the African savannah comes alive on Cavod's stage. Join Simba, Rafiki, and other characters in this inspiring coming-of-age tale, featuring beloved songs like Hakuna Matata and The Circle of Life, performed by talented Lancaster Community actors.
Philadelphia's Academy Of Vocal Arts Presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNIPhiladelphia's Academy Of Vocal Arts Presents Mozart's DON GIOVANNI
April 3, 2023

(Philadelphia, April 2023) - Philadelphia's prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts presents Mozart's Don Giovanni this spring, April 27-May 9, 2023 in Center City, the Main Line and Bucks County.
Photos: First Look at Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Walnut Street TheatrePhotos: First Look at Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Walnut Street Theatre
April 1, 2023

Walnut Street Theatre is finishing its 214th season by transforming into a tropical paradise with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. This heartwarming musical comedy features Jimmy Buffett's unmistakable music and is sure to delight fans old and new! Escape to Margaritaville opens April 5, and is now extended through April 30, 2023. The production is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens. Get a first look at the production here!
Photos: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Arden Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at RADIO GOLF at Arden Theatre Company
April 1, 2023

Arden Theatre Company is bringing audiences back into the world of August Wilson’s ten-part series, The American Century Cycle. Audiences are currently journeying to Pittsburgh in the late 1990s for the final play of the cycle, August Wilson’s Radio Golf. Kash Goins, who was an actor in the Arden’s production of Two Trains Running, returns to direct. August Wilson’s Radio Golf runs through April 16. Check out a first look at the production here!
Arden Theatre Company 36th Season Features World Premiere By Lorene Cary, Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS, And MoreArden Theatre Company 36th Season Features World Premiere By Lorene Cary, Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS, And More
March 31, 2023

Arden Theatre Company's mission is to bring great stories by great storytellers to the stage, in the classroom, and the community and the theatre's 36th season seeks to exemplify that mission.
share