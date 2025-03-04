Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase Two Additions To 2025 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast's premier immersive electronic music experience, has revealed the phase two lineup for its 2025 edition returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 8-10. More than just a festival, Elements is a boundless arena of creativity, connection, and adventure - where music, art, camping, and community seamlessly merge. Designed to spark curiosity and inspire wonder, the festival offers a unique haven for exploration and self-expression, uniting kindred spirits in a vibrant celebration of freedom and imagination.

The phase two lineup impresses with a diverse array of artists spanning all styles of electronic music. Fans can look forward to a special Kaskade (Redux) set, delivering his signature deep and melodic grooves, while masked house enigma Malaa vs Malaa's Alter Ego takes the stage for a one of a kind performance. Dance music enthusiasts can also catch the infectious energy of J.Worra, the electro-synth drops of INZO, Oliver Helden's underground alias Hi-Lo, the eclectic fan-favorite Justin Jay, and the dynamic pairing of Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot. Rising talents like Mary Droppinz, Max & Dana, and N2N will also bring fresh sounds to the stage.

For hard-hitting sonics, expect high intensity sets from Crankdat, the mysterious masked producer Deathpact, and the atmospheric sounds of Devault while the lineup also features B2B throwdowns from Infekt B2B Distinct Motive, Eater B2B Flozone, and OkayJake B2B STVSH. Up-and-coming artists like Drinkurwater, Villager, Wakyin, and Wenzday are set to showcase their cutting edge sounds, in addition to avantgarde production duo Paperwater and the euphotic stylings of Nimino bringing something unique to the mix.

The phase two additions add to an already stacked lineup featuring celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, world renowned electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set).

Additional highlights include forward thinking producer Liquid Stranger, the return of legendary house act Claude VonStroke, trip-hop pioneer Tipper, UK drum & bass flag bearers Chase & Status, and the larger than life DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. The full lineup also features rock-influenced dance favorites Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, meteoric electronic acts Levity and Tape B who will play individual sets in addition to a B2B, dutch sensation Mau P, techno powerhouse Eli Brown, piano-house icon LP Giobbi, and so many more.

Elements Festival's four main stages embody the natural forces it celebrates. The Fire stage crackles with high-energy performances for thrill seekers, while Earth transforms into a surreal dreamscape of glowing trees, cosmic mushrooms, and floating jellyfish. Air serves as a hidden sanctuary of sound nestled deep within the woods, while Water becomes a sunlit playground with acrobats, playful characters, and festivalgoers are encouraged to embrace swimwear and dive into an immersive 360° stage experience.

Elements has evolved into a standout multi-day camping festival, thriving at its location of Long Pond set in the woodlands near the racetrack featuring an on-site solar farm to drive sustainability initiatives. Fans can explore art cars reminiscent of Burning Man and rows of guest-created theme camps known as Vibe Villages amidst the grounds, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, and 3D video projection mapping, alongside a Health & Wellness lineup offering yoga, sound baths, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and multidisciplinary workshops.

One of the most unique things about Elements is its participatory culture. From fans hosting interactive camps in the Vibe Villages, to curating pop-up performances along the paths and creating surprise happenings in the woods, the festival invites, embraces, and supports its festival family that aspire to BE the Elements.

Another cornerstone of Elements' community spirit is the Art of Change program, designed to uplift marginalized voices. In 2024, the program focused on environmental change. Applications for the 2025 Art of Change program will open closer to the event, while submissions for Vibe Villages, artists, and performers are now live.

Passes are available now via the official Elements Festival website as well as an all-new option for 2025, dubbed the "Entourage Pass", which grants backstage access & more. Attendees can choose from diverse accommodations, including car camping, glamping, nearby hotels, and ready-to-go RVs or tents. Shuttle passes, providing transport from major Northeast cities, are also on offer for those preferring not to drive.

Elements Festival 2025 Phase Two Lineup

Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot

Capochino

Crankdat

Deathpact

Devault

Drinkurwater

Eater B2B Flozone

Hi-Lo

Infekt B2B Distinct Motive

INZO

J. Worra

Justin Jay

Kaskade (Redux)

Malaa vs Malaa's Alter Ego

Mary Droppinz

Max & Dana

N2N

Nimino

OkayJake B2B STVSH

Paperwater

Villager

Wakyin

Wenzday

Elements Festival 2025 Phase One Lineup (ABC by Tier)

deadmau5

Illenium

Mau P

Rezz

Sara Landry

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Tipper

Zeds Dead

Chase & Status

Claude VonStroke (The Return)

DJ Diesel aka Shaq

Eli Brown

Liquid Stranger

Sullivan King B2B Kayzo

Tape B

Tape B B2B Levity

Wooli

ALLEYCVT

Boogie T

BUNT.

Layton Giordani

Levity

LP Giobbi

Max Styler

Papadosio

SIDEPIECE

Sunsquabi

Wax Motif

AHEE

Boogie T.Rio

Canabliss

Crumb Pit

Cyclops

Eater

Golden Pony

The Illustrious Blacks

Layz

LondonBridge

Maddy O'Neal

MADGRRL

Max Low

Moon Hooch

Reaper

Sneezy

Splintered Sunlight

The Sponges

Vincent Antone

Baby Kush

Earth Signs

HVNLEE B2B Luna Mar

Koopmusic

Narashima

Papyon

