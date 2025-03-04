Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase Two Additions To 2025 Lineup

2025 edition returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 8-10.
Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast's premier immersive electronic music experience, has revealed the phase two lineup for its 2025 edition returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 8-10. More than just a festival, Elements is a boundless arena of creativity, connection, and adventure - where music, art, camping, and community seamlessly merge. Designed to spark curiosity and inspire wonder, the festival offers a unique haven for exploration and self-expression, uniting kindred spirits in a vibrant celebration of freedom and imagination.
The phase two lineup impresses with a diverse array of artists spanning all styles of electronic music. Fans can look forward to a special Kaskade (Redux) set, delivering his signature deep and melodic grooves, while masked house enigma Malaa vs Malaa's Alter Ego takes the stage for a one of a kind performance. Dance music enthusiasts can also catch the infectious energy of J.Worra, the electro-synth drops of INZO, Oliver Helden's underground alias Hi-Lo, the eclectic fan-favorite Justin Jay, and the dynamic pairing of Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot. Rising talents like Mary Droppinz, Max & Dana, and N2N will also bring fresh sounds to the stage.
For hard-hitting sonics, expect high intensity sets from Crankdat, the mysterious masked producer Deathpact, and the atmospheric sounds of Devault while the lineup also features B2B throwdowns from Infekt B2B Distinct Motive, Eater B2B Flozone, and OkayJake B2B STVSH. Up-and-coming artists like Drinkurwater, Villager, Wakyin, and Wenzday are set to showcase their cutting edge sounds, in addition to avantgarde production duo Paperwater and the euphotic stylings of Nimino bringing something unique to the mix.
The phase two additions add to an already stacked lineup featuring celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, world renowned electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set).
Additional highlights include forward thinking producer Liquid Stranger, the return of legendary house act Claude VonStroke, trip-hop pioneer Tipper, UK drum & bass flag bearers Chase & Status, and the larger than life DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. The full lineup also features rock-influenced dance favorites Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, meteoric electronic acts Levity and Tape B who will play individual sets in addition to a B2B, dutch sensation Mau P, techno powerhouse Eli Brown, piano-house icon LP Giobbi, and so many more.
Elements Festival's four main stages embody the natural forces it celebrates. The Fire stage crackles with high-energy performances for thrill seekers, while Earth transforms into a surreal dreamscape of glowing trees, cosmic mushrooms, and floating jellyfish. Air serves as a hidden sanctuary of sound nestled deep within the woods, while Water becomes a sunlit playground with acrobats, playful characters, and festivalgoers are encouraged to embrace swimwear and dive into an immersive 360° stage experience.
Elements has evolved into a standout multi-day camping festival, thriving at its location of Long Pond set in the woodlands near the racetrack featuring an on-site solar farm to drive sustainability initiatives. Fans can explore art cars reminiscent of Burning Man and rows of guest-created theme camps known as Vibe Villages amidst the grounds, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, and 3D video projection mapping, alongside a Health & Wellness lineup offering yoga, sound baths, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and multidisciplinary workshops.
One of the most unique things about Elements is its participatory culture. From fans hosting interactive camps in the Vibe Villages, to curating pop-up performances along the paths and creating surprise happenings in the woods, the festival invites, embraces, and supports its festival family that aspire to BE the Elements.
Another cornerstone of Elements' community spirit is the Art of Change program, designed to uplift marginalized voices. In 2024, the program focused on environmental change. Applications for the 2025 Art of Change program will open closer to the event, while submissions for Vibe Villages, artists, and performers are now live.
Passes are available now via the official Elements Festival website as well as an all-new option for 2025, dubbed the "Entourage Pass", which grants backstage access & more. Attendees can choose from diverse accommodations, including car camping, glamping, nearby hotels, and ready-to-go RVs or tents. Shuttle passes, providing transport from major Northeast cities, are also on offer for those preferring not to drive.
Elements Festival 2025 Phase Two Lineup
Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot
Capochino
Crankdat
Deathpact
Devault
Drinkurwater
Eater B2B Flozone
Hi-Lo
Infekt B2B Distinct Motive
INZO
J. Worra
Justin Jay
Kaskade (Redux)
Malaa vs Malaa's Alter Ego
Mary Droppinz
Max & Dana
N2N
Nimino
OkayJake B2B STVSH
Paperwater
Villager
Wakyin
Wenzday
Elements Festival 2025 Phase One Lineup (ABC by Tier)
deadmau5
Illenium
Mau P
Rezz
Sara Landry
Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
Tipper
Zeds Dead
Chase & Status
Claude VonStroke (The Return)
DJ Diesel aka Shaq
Eli Brown
Liquid Stranger
Sullivan King B2B Kayzo
Tape B
Tape B B2B Levity
Wooli
ALLEYCVT
Boogie T
BUNT.
Layton Giordani
Levity
LP Giobbi
Max Styler
Papadosio
SIDEPIECE
Sunsquabi
Wax Motif
AHEE
Boogie T.Rio
Canabliss
Crumb Pit
Cyclops
Eater
Golden Pony
The Illustrious Blacks
Layz
LondonBridge
Maddy O'Neal
MADGRRL
Max Low
Moon Hooch
Reaper
Sneezy
Splintered Sunlight
The Sponges
Vincent Antone
Baby Kush
Earth Signs
HVNLEE B2B Luna Mar
Koopmusic
Narashima
Papyon
Videos