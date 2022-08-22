EFFIGY To Run In 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Tri-State area-based ensemble group Wolfsmouth Players Company (WPC) brings its foundational stage piece, EFFIGY, to Second Stage at the Adrienne (2030 Sansom St, Philadelphia), running for a limited engagement September 15 through 24, 2022.

The piece, which will participate in FringeArts 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival, provides an unflinching look at both historical and modern unrest in the United States. Opening night for press is Friday, September 16 at 7:00PM.

"Philadelphia has revolution in the air, in its bones," says playwright Laura Anthony. "Effigy at its heart is a play about our legacy, and the idea of doing it here - with the city as backdrop - is so important to us because you can feel the resonance of Philly throughout American history. And the FringeArts mission of being a catalyst in the community by prioritizing risk and challenge is so exciting. It's an honor to have these kinds of conversations with artists and visionaries who are themselves revolutionaries."

How does the telling of our history change it--or change us? Hot off its sold-out 2021 run at NYC's Theater for the New City, this triptych set in the crucible of the American South explores our fractured legacy of race, riot, and revolution. Through natural, overlapping dialogue, Anthony weaves the once-disparate stories of a forgotten Founding Father (Jake Anderson), a black Union soldier (Isaiah Caleb Stanley), and a troubled modern day classroom (Tatiana Skyy, Andrea Rose Cardoni) together into one idea: the hypocrisy of the American Promise. With an ensemble of seven actors and seventeen characters, Effigy offers audiences an intimate window into these moments scattered throughout time.

An earlier iteration of the work was accepted to NY Summerfest 2021 and premiered at Theater for the New City in August of the same year. Five of the seven original cast members (Maxwell Lamb, Isaiah Caleb Stanley, Frank Bläuer, Andrea Rose Cardoni, Tatiana Skyy) will reprise their roles in the 2022 Philadelphia production.

Tickets to Effigy are available at www.fringearts.com. General admission is $25, discounted is $20.

Wolfsmouth Players Company presents: Effigy. Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 at 7:00PM; Sept. 18, 24 at 2:00PM. Second Stage at the Adrienne (2030 Sansom St, Philadelphia 19103). GA $25. Tickets available at fringearts.com.