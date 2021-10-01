Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X & More to Headline 2021 JINGLE BALL Tour

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One" - the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is back live in front of fans and will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

"What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "And, for those who can't get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans' living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special."

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year's most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com.

In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas - Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST - 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena, the star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio.

Los Angeles, Calif. - Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. PST - 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at The Forum, the star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. - Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. CST - 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, the star-studded lineup features Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Philadelphia, Pa. - Monday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST - Q102's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center, the star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verdes.

New York, N.Y. - Friday, December 10, at 7 p.m. EST - Z100's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden, the star-studded lineup features Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio. Z100's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One will air as a television special on The CW Network on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the mega-concert live exclusively on CWTV.com and The CW App.

Boston, Mass. - Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. EST - KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at TD Garden, the star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Washington, D.C. - Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST - Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena, the star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Chicago, Ill. - Tuesday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m. CST - 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena, the star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio.

Atlanta, Ga. - Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST - Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena, the star-studded lineup features Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Tai Verdes.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. - Sunday, December 19, at 7 p.m. EST - Y100 Jingle Ball 2021. Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale ,the star-studded lineup features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D'Amelio.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.