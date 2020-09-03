Despite Lifted Restrictions, the Curtain Will Not Rise Immediately for Philadelphia Theatre

Philadelphia is calling for a cap on attendance of 50% of capacity, and other restrictions.

The Reading Eagle has reported that while live, indoor theater is among the list of activities that can resume in Philadelphia this week, lifting the curtain immediately is mostly likely not in the cards for arts organizations.

The list of restrictions include: A cap on attendance of 50% of capacity, with no more than 25 people per room, with individuals or groups spaced at least 6 feet apart, and masked; performers wearing masks or face shields, or if that is not feasible, a barrier of at least 20 feet needs to be placed between performers and the audience; no food or drink to be sold or consumed in public spaces; and more.

LaNeshe Miller-White, executive director of Theatre Philadelphia shared: "Nobody saw [the city's announcement] and got excited."

Leigh Goldenberg, the managing director of the Wilma Theater said:

"I understand that [the guidelines represent] the healthy and safe choice right now. It doesn't mean that we can run out and put on productions...it's helpful to see guidelines,... For example, we have already planned to update our HVAC filtration system to what is recommended. So this is a very helpful and clear checklist to make sure that ... when we are ready to reopen, and capacities can increase that make it reasonable for us to do so, that we will be able to. But, yeah, I would be surprised if any theater opened on Sept. 8."

