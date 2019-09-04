Dear Sugar Columnist Cheryl Strayed Comes To Life In TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS At Arden Theatre Company

Cheryl Strayed's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, the best selling book that collects the highlights of The Rumpus's "Dear Sugar" advice columns, is loved for its insight, humor, and compassion. Nia Vardalos, the star of MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING, along with Marshall Heyman and Thomas Kail, co-conceived a stage version inspired by Strayed's beloved book. TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, the play, makes its Philadelphia premiere at Arden Theatre Company this fall. The production runs October 24 through December 8 at the Arcadia Stage.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS explores Strayed's time as the anonymous advice columnist, Dear Sugar. The play personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. A NY Times Critics Pick, the play was called "a theatrical hug in turbulent times" by Variety.

The Arden Theatre Company production will feature noted Philadelphia actress Emilie Krause in her 7th Arden production as Strayed, with Akeem Davis, Joilet Harris, and Bailey Roper (they/them) rounding out the company. TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS will also mark the Arden directorial debut of Maura Krause, known for her work at Oribter 3, InterAct Theatre Company, and others.

Single tickets to TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS are currently on sale by visiting ardentheatre.org.

SERVICE DETAILS

Arden Theatre Company presents

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed

Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos

Co-Conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail and Nia Vardalos

Honorary Producer: Elizabeth Gemmill

Arcadia Stage, 40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia

October 24 through December 8, 2019

Ardentheatre.org





