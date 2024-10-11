DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Miller Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly will present a holiday engagement of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical from November 26 through December 1 at the Miller Theater. Hailed by The New York Times as "100 times better than any bedtime story," this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

"This heartwarming holiday show is nostalgia and joy from start to finish, the perfect family-friendly excursion to kick off 'the most wonderful time of the year,'" said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "Watch out, though - your heart might just grow three sizes."

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as "A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults."

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by four-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For additional information on the production, please visit www.GrinchMusical.com.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online www.ensembleartsphilly.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 215-790-5883 or emailing groupsales@ensembleartsphilly.org. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information.

Performance Details

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Miller Theater

November 26 - December 1, 2024

ASL and Audio Description performance: Friday, November 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM

Sensory Friendly performance: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Additional Show Times Vary

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is part of the 2024-25 Family Discovery Series, sponsored by Dietz and Watson.

ABOUT ENSEMBLE ARTS PHILLY

