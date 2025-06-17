DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Launch 2025-2026 National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorksUSA's Dog Man: The Musical will embark on a 30-week national tour starting this September. Following successful engagements at the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, The Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, The Curran in San Francisco, The Paramount Theatre in Austin, and many more, this touring production will return to Philadelphia, Austin, Dallas, and Orlando, and make its debut appearances in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Minneapolis and many more. See the full route below, with more dates to be announced.

"In its third year of national touring, we are thrilled to bring Dog Man: The Musical to even more communities, and continue to share this exceptional production with children and families," said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director of TheaterWorksUSA.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.

The production features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and sound design is by Emma Wilk. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past December, has sold nearly 1.1 million copies in the U.S. to date. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Believes on November 11th. The Dog Man film from DreamWorks Animation premiered at #1 in North America this January and is now streaming on Peacock.

Performances of Dog Man: The Musical have been set for:

Pittsburgh, PA

Byham Theater

Sept. 27 - On Sale Now

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center - Procter & Gamble Hall

Oct. 4-5 - On Sale Now

Charleston, WV

Clay Center

Oct. 8 - On Sale June 20

Sandy Springs, GA

Byers Theatre

Oct. 11-12 - On Sale Now

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 17 - On Sale June 20

New London, CT

Garde Arts Center

Oct. 18 - On Sale June 27

Mason City, IA

North Iowa Comm. Auditorium

Oct. 22 - On Sale July 15

Kansas City, MO

Folly Theater

Oct. 25-26 - On Sale Now

East Lansing, MI

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Oct 31 (On Sale Now) - Nov. 1 (On Sale Sept. 2)

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for the Perf. Arts

Nov. 9 - On Sale Now

Orlando, FL

Steinmetz Hall - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 14-15 - On Sale June 20

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center

Nov. 22-23 - On Sale July

Louisville, KY

Brown Theatre

Nov. 29-30 - On Sale June 20

Minneapolis, MN

Pantages Theatre

Dec. 6-7 - On Sale Now

Oakland, CA

Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts

Jan. 3-4 - On Sale June 20

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center for the Arts

Jan. 20 - On Sale June 20

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Civic Center

Jan. 31 - On Sale July 25

Lexington, KY

Lexington Opera House

Feb. 10 - On Sale June 20

Austin, TX

Paramount Theatre

Feb. 17-19 - On Sale Now

College Station, TX

Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University

Feb. 21 - On Sale Now

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theatre

Feb. 27-28 - On Sale June 20

Clemson, SC

Brooks Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 3-4 - On Sale August 6

Tampa, FL

Straz Center

Mar. 7-8 - On Sale June 20

Melbourne, FL

King Center

Mar. 12 - On Sale TBD

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center

Mar. 14 - On Sale June 20

Englewood, NJ

bergenPAC

Mar. 21 - On Sale June 20

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

Mar. 22 - On Sale June 20

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

Apr. 3-4 - On Sale June 20

Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre

Apr. 22 - On Sale TBD

Philadelphia, PA

Miller Theater

Apr. 25-26 - On Sale June 25

