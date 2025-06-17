DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Launch 2025-2026 National Tour

The 30-week tour includes stops in Philadelphia, Dallas, Kansas City and more.
TheaterWorksUSA's Dog Man: The Musical will embark on a 30-week national tour starting this September. Following successful engagements at the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, The Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, The Curran in San Francisco, The Paramount Theatre in Austin, and many more, this touring production will return to Philadelphia, Austin, Dallas, and Orlando, and make its debut appearances in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Minneapolis and many more. See the full route below, with more dates to be announced.
"In its third year of national touring, we are thrilled to bring Dog Man: The Musical to even more communities, and continue to share this exceptional production with children and families," said Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director of TheaterWorksUSA.
Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.
The production features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and sound design is by Emma Wilk. Casting will be announced at a later date.
Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past December, has sold nearly 1.1 million copies in the U.S. to date. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Believes on November 11th. The Dog Man film from DreamWorks Animation premiered at #1 in North America this January and is now streaming on Peacock.
Performances of Dog Man: The Musical have been set for:
Pittsburgh, PA
Byham Theater
Sept. 27 - On Sale Now
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center - Procter & Gamble Hall
Oct. 4-5 - On Sale Now
Charleston, WV
Clay Center
Oct. 8 - On Sale June 20
Sandy Springs, GA
Byers Theatre
Oct. 11-12 - On Sale Now
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 17 - On Sale June 20
New London, CT
Garde Arts Center
Oct. 18 - On Sale June 27
Mason City, IA
North Iowa Comm. Auditorium
Oct. 22 - On Sale July 15
Kansas City, MO
Folly Theater
Oct. 25-26 - On Sale Now
East Lansing, MI
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
Oct 31 (On Sale Now) - Nov. 1 (On Sale Sept. 2)
Lincoln, NE
Lied Center for the Perf. Arts
Nov. 9 - On Sale Now
Orlando, FL
Steinmetz Hall - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 14-15 - On Sale June 20
Fayetteville, AR
Walton Arts Center
Nov. 22-23 - On Sale July
Louisville, KY
Brown Theatre
Nov. 29-30 - On Sale June 20
Minneapolis, MN
Pantages Theatre
Dec. 6-7 - On Sale Now
Oakland, CA
Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts
Jan. 3-4 - On Sale June 20
Modesto, CA
Gallo Center for the Arts
Jan. 20 - On Sale June 20
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Civic Center
Jan. 31 - On Sale July 25
Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera House
Feb. 10 - On Sale June 20
Austin, TX
Paramount Theatre
Feb. 17-19 - On Sale Now
College Station, TX
Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University
Feb. 21 - On Sale Now
Dallas, TX
Majestic Theatre
Feb. 27-28 - On Sale June 20
Clemson, SC
Brooks Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 3-4 - On Sale August 6
Tampa, FL
Straz Center
Mar. 7-8 - On Sale June 20
Melbourne, FL
King Center
Mar. 12 - On Sale TBD
West Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center
Mar. 14 - On Sale June 20
Englewood, NJ
bergenPAC
Mar. 21 - On Sale June 20
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theatre New Jersey
Mar. 22 - On Sale June 20
Tysons, VA
Capital One Hall
Apr. 3-4 - On Sale June 20
Worcester, MA
The Hanover Theatre
Apr. 22 - On Sale TBD
Philadelphia, PA
Miller Theater
Apr. 25-26 - On Sale June 25
