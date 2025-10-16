Curtis Institute of Music Appoints New Faculty and Leadership to Voice and Opera Department

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curtis Institute of Music has announced new appointments in its voice and opera department, effective with the 2025–26 school year. Joining the school's prestigious faculty are world class artists bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone Alan Held, baritone Elliot Madore (Opera '10, Voice '09), soprano Amanda Majeski (Opera '09), soprano Jennifer Rowley, and soprano Karen Slack (Opera '02).

Recognizing the importance of a strong foundation with experts across the art form, Curtis is also creating three new leadership roles in the voice and opera department starting with the 2025–26 school year. Karen Slack has been named creative advisor for the department and will also serve as advisor for the school's new Center for Leadership, Innovation, and Partnership. Amanda Majeski, in addition to her role on the vocal faculty, has been named pedagogical advisor for the department.

Stage director and writer John Matsumoto Giampietro—already a member of the Curtis faculty—has been named dramatic advisor, acting instructor, and resident stage director. Mr. Giampietro, Ms. Majeski, and Ms. Slack will each serve as advisors in their respective areas to Miloš Repický, director and Hirsig Family Chair in Vocal Studies and Opera.

“This new leadership team reflects the collaborative philosophy of our vocal studies department. With the addition of their tremendous experiences and perspectives, together we look to create an expansive vision for artistic programming, operatic training, and new possibilities for the direction and evolution of opera,” says Mr. Repický.

The voice and opera department has also announced the addition of three new visiting faculty members: mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges (Opera '12), baritone Jarrett Ott (Opera '14), and bass John Relyea (Opera '96). New for the 2025–26 school year, visiting faculty members will come to Curtis for a residency at least once per semester to mentor Curtis students and offer insight as alumni from their stellar careers.

“I am delighted to welcome all of our new faculty members—not only for their excellence and visionary influence on the art form—but for their focus and dedication to the developmental needs and opportunities of our outstanding students,” says Mr. Repický. “With this new structure, we look to empower our students to be true leaders and creators of the artistic landscape into which they will emerge,” he continues.

The artists of Curtis Opera Theatre collaborate with renowned conductors, directors, and designers to present fresh and passionate performances from across the operatic repertoire. Through visionary productions and exceptional musicianship, they engage audiences with dynamic interpretations as they prepare for careers on the world's great stages.

The first Curtis Opera Theatre production of the 2025–26 school year is Monteverdi's groundbreaking 1607 masterpiece, L'Orfeo, taking place November 14 and 16 at the Philadelphia Film Center. In the spring semester, Curtis Opera Theatre performs Saariaho's La Passion de Simone and Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Throughout the year. Each semester, voice and opera students perform in Curtis' free recital series, held on the school's campus most Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings. For more information and tickets, visit curtis.edu.