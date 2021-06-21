Crossroads Comedy Theater Announces July Live In-Person Shows And Education Classes

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and programs, is returning to the stage this July with a series of live, in-person performances and education classes.

The company will present their programming at South Philly's Theatre Exile (1340 S. 13th Street), following strict health and safety protocols from the CDC and the city of Philadelphia.

"After so much time indoors we want to make it as easy for people to get out of the house, see a good show, and have a laugh with the whole family without breaking the bank," notes Founder Mike Marbach. "Also, we are also so happy to launch our first ever classes.

These workshops are aimed at non-performers, so there's no experience necessary at all. After the insane year that we've had, this is an excellent opportunity for people looking to get out of the house, brush up on their social skills, have a good time, and learn some improv!"



RETURNING TO NORMAL THROUGH IMPROV WITH MARCELY JEAN-PIERRE

June 17 @ 3pm - 5:30pm | $50 - $65 with instructor Marcely Jean-Pierre

June 18 @ 3pm - 5:30pm | $50 - $65 with instructor Caitlin Corkery

After 14 months of lockdowns, quarantines, and closures, Philly is starting to open up! Restrictions are being lifted and the gradual process of returning to "normal" is beginning. Come remember what it's like interacting with real human beings in this one day improv workshop. Brush up on your social skills, learn to loosen up, meet some new people, and have some fun while you're doing it. You'll also learn the fundamentals of improv!.This workshop is aimed at individuals 18 years of age and over who do not have an improv or performance background. All participants must be vaccinated.

STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES

July 17 @ 7pm | $12 - $15

Features Bryce Remsburg (an official with All Elite Wrestling seen on TNT and TBS) and Kae Lani Palmisano (Host of WHYY's Check Please!). Study Hall is back live on stage for in-person lessons and laughs! Invited guests from different areas of expertise will present a lecture on a topic from their field for discussion, after which a cast of some of Philly's funniest performers will use what they've learned (or didn't) to improvise hilarious scenes right before your eyes! You'll learn and laugh in one fantastic hour.

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED MOVIE

July 17 @ 8:30pm | $12 - $15

In a world filled with movies... this one has not been made. Just in time for the summer blockbuster season, Not Yet Rated tackles the action genre in a movie you definitely won't see in the theater. Using movie tropes and your suggestions, the cast will embark on a mission some of them may not survive: to create a completely improvised movie right before your eyes. The heroes and villains, the chase scenes and explosions, the twists and turns, even the soundtrack are all made up on the spot.



THANK YOU PLACES: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL

July 16 @ 8pm | $12 - $15

Broadway isn't open yet, but that doesn't mean you can't see a Broadway-style show! Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to welcome a guest performance by Thank You Places: An Improvised Musical! This independently produced improvised show is a one-hour, Broadway-style musical that is entirely made up on the spot, created from a single audience suggestion! The story, the music, the lyrics, everything is created just for you.

SKETCH BUFFET: A SKETCH COMEDY SHOWCASE

July 16 @ 9:30pm | $10

Sketch comedy has been mostly absent since March 2020, so Crossroads partnered with Curt Reidy (Philly Sketch Fest) to gather some of the best in the area to fill a block with some of their favorite sketches. Acts so far include The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jaquie, Steve Swan vs Joe Moore, Crying Alone in the Shower, High Dramma, and the Mean Wendy Band.



INTERROGATION ROOM

July 17 @ 10PM | $8 - $10

The Interrogation Room is a fast-paced improv show where the hosts ask the audience to tell a TRUE story about a time they got away with something! Some of Philly's best improvisers will then create a comedy show inspired by those stories right in front of you. We know you did it, so just admit it!

Crossroads is making each show on Sunday nights free or pay what you can. After so much time indoors, the company wants to make it as easy for people to get out of the house, see a good show, and have a laugh with the whole family without breaking the bank.



FREE IMPROV JAM AT THE CROSSROADS

July 18 @ 6PM | FREE

Itching for some stage time after a year indoors? Looking to try improv for the first time ever? Come on out to our Free Improv Jam! All experience levels are welcome to sign up and hop on stage. Don't have any improv experience? No worries! You'll be paired with a more experienced improviser so you two can shine together. You'll do a scene or two, have some fun, and maybe make some new friends! The jam is hosted by Jabari Dortch and Rachel Semigran who also appear in the Crossroads' show Extree Extree: Comedy Inspired by the News.



EXTREE EXTREE: COMEDY INSPIRED BY THE NEWS

July 18 @ 7pm | PAY WHAT YOU CAN

Extree! Extree! Read all about it! discusses the news of the week and improvises hilarious scenes inspired by it. News articles and videos are presented to the cast who will be seeing them for the first time. Get caught up on the latest goings on and have a laugh with some of Philly's best improvisers. Features a core of regular performers and guests from other Crossroads' shows and the world of improv at large.

BORROWED TIME

Featuring Darryl Charles, Hoffman And The N Crowd

July 18 @ 8pm | Pay What You Can

Borrowed Time is an indie improv showcase hosted by an area stand-up comedian. Each show features a different mix of acts from outside of Crossroads Comedy Theater. There's a lot of great comedy to be seen in Philly and limited stage time right now, so this is a chance to see some performances you might not otherwise get to see. This show features veteran improv team Hoffman, and Crossroads is thrilled to welcome a guest performance by the N Crowd! Now in their 16th year, the N Crowd specializes in short form improv (the kind you would see on Who's Line Is It Anyway?). Short form improv, long form improv, and stand-up comedy in the same block!

Crossroads Comedy Theatre takes health and safety seriously. As the CDC, State of Pennsylvania, and the City of Philadelphia continue to update their safety guidelines, Crossroads will always err on the side of caution. They have instituted the following safety guidelines for the performances:

All performers are fully vaccinated (will perform maskless), but more than 10 feet away from the closest audience members.

Seating limited to 50% of capacity and chairs will be spread out to allow for social distancing.

Ticket sales will be online only.

Audience will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

All audience-facing staff will be masked.

Hand sanitizer provided at entrance / exit.



Tickets and information can be found at xroadscomedy.com.