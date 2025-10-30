Cirque Du Soleil's LUZIA Makes Philadelphia-Area Regional Premiere in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil's iconic Big Top returns to the greater Philadelphia area for the first time since 2023 with its delightfully-imaginative and visually-stunning production LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico. Opening on May 7, 2026, audiences are invited under the famed Big Top at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center - a mere 10 minute drive from the King of Prussia Mall - to escape to an imaginary Mexico: a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality.

Guests can register via Fever starting today to receive exclusive waitlist access to this highly-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil spectacular. The pre-sale will take place on November 5, 2025 for one day only, giving waitlist members the opportunity to secure the best seats before anyone else. Tickets for the general public will be available beginning November 6, 2025.

In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe- inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

With mesmerizing and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the center of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football (soccer) freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.