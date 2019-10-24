Christmas Village In Philadelphia Set To Light Up Love Park For 2019 Holiday Season

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (15th and JFK Boulevard) into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Returning for its 12th season, Christmas Village is back again from Thanksgiving Day and will run through Christmas Eve, with a Preview Weekend on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, 2019. Follow the smell of German gingerbread and Swiss Raclette cheese to Philadelphia's largest holiday attraction! Look for the 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box The Present illuminating the center of LOVE Park. Enjoy holiday sights and sounds with tens of thousands of twinkling lights, festive decorations, live music, and multiple children's activities. Come ready to shop for high-quality, international and local gifts and decorations. Warm up with a glass of warm mulled wine or hot cocoa while enjoying European foods and drinks. Watch for the return of themed weekends like the German American Weekend and exclusive wine and beer tastings. An open-air outdoor seating area (The Alm), expanded food offerings, and even more decorations are waiting to bring you the best Christmas feeling ever. Plus, Santa always has a surprise up his sleeve - stay tuned for new additions. In partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Christmas Village will turn LOVE Park into a Holiday wonderland where everyone can feel the joy of Christmas. Admission is always free, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go. Spread some holiday cheer by following @philachristmas on Twitter and Instagram, liking Christmas Village on Facebook and visiting www.philachristmas.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Christmas Village in Philadelphia at LOVE Park," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "Christmas Village has grown into a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high quality gift items. Christmas Village, together with Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, also offers an outstanding opportunity for Philadelphia small businesses, bringing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays. Follow the smell of gingerbread and look for the glowing lights of The Present. On behalf of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, we can't wait to see you in LOVE Park!"

Since debuting in 2008, Christmas Village in Philadelphia has grown into one of the region's largest and most unique holiday destinations - and one of the largest and most celebrated authentic German Christmas markets in all of America. Christmas Village in Philadelphia, along with the Christmas Village Carousel in the Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard, The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and other holiday activities on Dilworth Plaza, has helped to attract over two million people annually to Center City District. The economic impact of Christmas Village, and its sister festival The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, is felt throughout the city at hotels, restaurants and retailers - as visitors travel to Philadelphia from the suburbs, from across the country, and from around the world. Come and experience Philadelphia's Best Outdoor Event and Best Family Event of 2019, voted by the Philly Happening, with your beloved ones.

"Christmas Village in Philadelphia is gearing up for one of our largest and most festive seasons ever in LOVE Park," said Christmas Village President Thomas Bauer. "The joy and wonder of Christmas Village each year for us is seeing grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren all come together and make memories together. While we see new visitors each and every year, we love seeing all the people that come out and have done so for five years, ten years and some for all twelve years we have been in Philadelphia. Organizing Christmas Village is a year round, full-time process for us, and we're beyond grateful for the support of the City of Philadelphia and the ongoing enthusiasm of our loyal visitors. Seeing our visitor's excitement when the first guests arrive for the Preview Weekend or on Thanksgiving Day is the best feeling in the world. We'll be waiting for you to treat you with hot mulled wine!"

Get ready for holiday sips, sights and shopping at the Preview Weekend! Christmas Village in Philadelphia will spread some early holiday cheer on November 23 and 24, 2019. This special two-day weekend gives tens of thousands of shoppers their first chance to experience the new layout for 2019 and meet the new season's vendors.

This year, over 80 international and local merchants and artists will sell high-quality and lovingly crafted gifts in decorated tents and wooden houses that will pop-up throughout Philadelphia's iconic LOVE Park. Across at Dilworth Plaza, Christmas Village organizers will also curate 50+ local vendors at The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Together, shoppers will have 130 reasons to skip the malls and shop in Center City this year. With everything from ornaments, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, home goods, artwork, sweets and more, there will be something for everyone on Santa's list!

The Present - Christmas Village's new centerpiece in 2018 - will make its return for the season 2019! The glowing, 27-foot-tall walk-through holiday gift box, featuring a 4-foot decorative bow and 24,500 linear feet of red and white LED lights will illuminate the oval inside the Village and shine bright throughout Center Cities busy Holiday season 2019.

While you shop, follow the sweet scent of gingerbread and fresh-made waffles to the full menu of European food, sweets and drinks, including mouthwatering German Bratwurst or Schnitzel served on a roll (Brötchen). The huge outdoor grill hut will be back again for the third time, giving spectators an up-close view of the sausages firing up in front of their eyes! This time around, look for Käsespätzle (soft cheese egg noodles freshly made in a huge cast-iron pan, decorated with onions) and different draft beers, including exclusive creations of local Fairmount Avenue based Brewery Techne. Also, enjoy special menu additions, like Döner Kebab, Belgian Fries, and try a mug of traditional German Glühwein (spiced mulled wine served hot) and rich hot chocolate. The talk of the town - and one of the market's most popular dishes - is also back for a third year: Look for the Swiss Raclette cheese booth to return with its critically acclaimed swiss melted cheese. Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig Laban said, "The force of molten mountain is strong. Add cornichons, scallions & dijon on crusty bread and you may have the greatest Alpine sandwich ever."

On top of the great shopping and dining experiences, visitors will enjoy the return of the Wish Wall, a new festive Christmas light installation inside the open-air outdoor seating "The Alm", themed weekdays and weekends, tasting tours presented Chaddsford Winery and Brewery Techne, a HoHo Happy Hour, and live music during weekday evenings and most of the day on the weekend.

The full details for the new season will be released in early to mid-November. In the meantime, enjoy this preview of new surprises and returning favorites for 2019:

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will return to LOVE Park with additional decorations, upgraded layout and more event space to shop and stroll.

The centerpiece "The Present" will return for the season 2019.

The holiday season starts with the return of a Preview Weekend.

Enjoy hot drinks and a delicious Bratwurst in the cozy outdoor seating area called "The Alm", which will feature a brand new light installation in 2019.

Take part in exclusive Wine Tasting Events in partnership with Chaddsford Winery or raise a glass at the weekly Beer Tasting Events with Brewery Techne.

Meet the original Christkind from Nuremberg/Germany when she visits the market for the traditional Christkind Ceremony on December 1, 2019.

Crowds' favorite vendors such as Käthe Wohlfahrt and the Raclette Hut are excited to come back while new vendors e.g local New Liberty Distillery, Really Reel Ginger and RD Shadez will enrich the market for the first time.

Don't miss Germany's favorite tradition in form of St. Nikolaus Day on December 6, 2019 and the German American Weekend on December 14th and 15th with German Dance Groups and a lantern parade.

Grab your friends and swing by our HoHo Happy Hour! Take advantage of discounted food, drinks and in a relaxed after work atmosphere.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia will open Thanksgiving Day after Philadelphia's annual Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Invite your family to meet the original Christkind from Nuremberg after she recites her traditional prologue on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Grab a photo with her as she does her traditional walk through the market. In Germany, she is the person that brings the Christmas gifts to the kids, and she won't be coming to Philadelphia empty handed! The remaining weekends will be filled with fun events such as the well-known German American Weekend, and other crowd pullers.

Follow @philachristmas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.philachristmas.com for more information about the new holiday season.

Dates 2019:

Preview Weekend: November 23 and 24, 2019

First Day: November 28, 2019

Last Day: December 24, 2019

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 11:00am - 7:00pm

Friday - Saturday: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Thanksgiving Day: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Eve: 11:00am - 5:00pma??

Location:

LOVE Park, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102





