Chris Pinnella Announces 2025 Christmas Tour with 15-Piece Orchestra

Vocalist Chris Pinnella, known for his performances with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will return to the stage this winter for his annual Christmas Tour, performing with a 15-piece orchestra across several Tri-State venues.

The 2025 tour begins Friday, November 28 at The STAR Centre in Havre de Grace, Maryland, followed by performances at The Jack Nicholson Theatre in Manasquan, New Jersey, on December 6, and The Newtown Theatre in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on December 19.

The tour culminates with two final shows at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Audiences can expect a blend of timeless Christmas favorites and modern arrangements, including “O Holy Night,” “The Christmas Song,” “Hallelujah,” “The Prayer,” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” alongside energetic renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “This Christmas,” and “Merry Christmas Baby.” Each concert will feature special guest appearances, with arrangements tailored for Pinnella’s full orchestral ensemble.

“I love seeing the families and friends who come back year after year and tell me our show has become part of their holiday tradition,” said Pinnella. “It’s a joy to bring people together through music to celebrate the season.”

Tickets for all dates are on sale now at www.chrispinnella.com/dates. Prices vary by venue, ranging from $30–$59, and early purchase is recommended as several stops are expected to sell out.

About Chris Pinnella

Chris Pinnella is a classically trained vocalist whose career spans rock, pop, jazz, and symphonic performance. A former lead vocalist with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Pinnella has performed with symphonies and ensembles nationwide and built a following for his dynamic live concerts that bridge genres and generations.