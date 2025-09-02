COMPOSED Will Be Performed as Part of Philly Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dumb Hub will present Composed written and performed by Jackie Skinner. The production will be presented as part of the Dumb Hub festival hub at the 2025 Philly Fringe Festival at Pig Iron School for Advanced Performance Training, 1417 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19122 with performances on September 10, 11, & 12.

A very gorgeous woman is undercover. This is a stupid, earnest show attempting to explore the dumb, overwhelming complexity being made of many parts (arms, head, job, good, bad, etc.) and the mark that folks who are no longer with us leave on our identity. She will look at you, in an interactive, friendly way.

The cast will feature Jackie Skinner and Matt Raub.

Jackie Skinner is a performance artist from Waltham, Massachusetts, now based in Los Angeles. Recently, their show "Jackie and Allison Into the Multiverse" toured comedy festivals all over the US (as well as Toronto and Montreal), was featured in the Boston Globe as "elevating absurdity to art," and was the WINNER of BEST COMEDY at the 2025 NYC Fringe. Jackie past work has been featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, iO Chicago's Comedy Festival, Seattle's Highlarious Comedy Festival, Boston Fringe, Austin Sketchfest, Toronto Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest, New York City Fringe, Indianapolis Comedy Festival, and Funniest Person in Austin. www.jackieskinner.com/

DUMB HUB, curated by Sarah Knittel, is a festival hub featuring a chef's kiss selection of CLOWN, IDIOT, ALT COMEDY, Performance art, and Freak SH*T ONLY. A contamination of performers from across America in rep with a trash tornado of Philly favorites and once in a lifetime pop up shows. The smartest, sexiest, and most insightful of the hubs. Gobirds. www.instagram.com/dumbhubphilly

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival, presented by FringeArts is a city-wide celebration of innovation and creativity in contemporary performance. Each September, the Festival explodes into every nook and cranny of Philadelphia with more than 1,000 artistically daring performances. In the true spirit of the international "Fringe" movement, there are no limits to the ways that artists and audiences can participate in and experience the festival. www.phillyfringe.org