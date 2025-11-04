CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to Philadelphia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization will present the popular return of Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Coming to the Miller Theater on December 23 - 28, this show will captivate audiences in Philadelphia with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this nationally acclaimed annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale for eight unforgettable performances at Philadelphia's Miller Theater.

"Part of both our Broadway Series and our Family Discovery Series, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a family-friendly adventure and visual spectacle designed for everyone to enjoy," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "With elements of musical theater, dancing, and acrobatic feats, this spectacular show is a great option for anyone looking for a 'holiday vacation activity with family or friends."

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into Holidaze-a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage. A mysterious key unlocks deeper layers of the story, leading her into a more mystical landscape where she fears her family may never return. But in a joyful twist, Clara is reunited with her loved ones, takes flight in a soaring aerial performance, and joins the entire cast in a heartwarming celebration of imagination, connection, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Reimagined for 2025, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers. The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

Both critics and audiences alike agree that Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together. And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."