Bucks County Playhouse Education to Offer Summer Classes

Bucks County Playhouse has revealed the lineup of education programs being offered this summer. Classes will take place in Lambertville Hall.

On Camera Audition Techniques • August 5 – September 9, 2025 • Johanna Tolentino

Tuesdays, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm • Ages 16+

Through assisted scene work from screenplays, this class introduces audition techniques for acting on camera for television and film. Using copy from television and film scenes, actors will learn the process from the audition in the TV casting director’s office, preparing self-tapes, A close-up of a person smilingAI-generated content may be incorrect.lighting and technology, and tips on how to find the right audition material for you. This validating class gives students the tools to start their acting for the camera journey.

About the Instructor: Johanna Tolentino got her first big break at the age of 16 on the feature film “Lean On Me” with Morgan Freeman. She’s booked co-starring roles on network television such as (Comedy Central) pilot “Alternatino,” “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix), “Do No Harm,” Guest star role on (NBC), “Law & Order SVU,” costar role on “The Blacklist” and “GOTHAM” (FOX).

Confidence and Choreography • August 5 – September 9, 2025 • Caitlin Alexis Scott

Tuesdays, from 10:30 am – 11:30 am • Ages 16+

Whether you’re a total beginner or just someone who panics when you hear “5, 6, 7, 8,” this class is designed to help you feel good in your body, pick up choreography with less stress, and actually enjoy dancing. We’ll help you build both your skill and your confidence. Expect a supportive, no-judgment space where progress is the goal and perfection is not the point.

About the Instructor: Caitlin Alexis Scott is a triple threat, choreographer, and dance educator with over 10 years of experience in jazz, hip-hop, and musical theater. A 2024 BFA Musical Theater graduate, she choreographed several college productions including “Urinetown” and “Xanadu”. Recently, she choreographed “Alice by Heart” and taught Theater Jazz at Solebury School. Scott is passionate about inspiring and uplifting others through dance—whether in the classroom, on stage, or behind the scenes—and is thrilled to be working with Bucks County Playhouse.

Storytelling Through Song • August 5 – September 9, 2025 • Colleen Kinderman

Tuesdays, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm • Ages 15+

In this emotionally rich and musically accessible class, participants explore the art of storytelling through vocal expression. Through functional voice training, lyric interpretation, and performance coaching, you'll learn how to connect deeply with song material and share it with authenticity and heart. No prior singing experience is required—just a desire to communicate and connect through music.

About the Instructor: Colleen Kinderman, soprano, is a versatile performer and passionate music educator with experience spanning opera, oratorio, art song, music theater, jazz and choral masterworks. She holds an MM from Westminster Choir College and a BA from Muhlenberg College. This past season, she was the soprano soloist for Mozart’s “Missa Brevis,” Martines’ “Dixit Dominus” and Hegge's “Farewell Auschwitz” and performed Mahler’s “Symphony No. 3,” Verdi’s “Requiem,” “The Planets,” and “Beethoven’s Ninth” with the prestigious Philadelphia Symphonic Choir.



Encores: Broadway Jazz • August 6 – September 10, 2025 • Victoria Scovens

Wednesdays, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am • Ages 50+

Our Encores Series is designed with seniors in mind! Celebrate the golden age of musical theatre in this joyful, low-impact jazz class. Each week features a new song and style from Broadway’s most beloved classics – think Singin’ in the Rain, The Music Man, Cabaret, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply love to move, this class is all about fun, expression, and that unmistakable Broadway sparkle.

About the Instructor: Victoria Ann Scovens is an actor, singer, dancer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Easton, PA. She spent three years playing Eliza in “Hamilton” (and Peggy Tour) and has performed and taught across the West Coast and Canada. After taking a hiatus to move to Denver, Scovens taught performing arts to at-risk youth in Aurora, CO, while also writing music. Now back on the East Coast, Scovens is focused on continuing their performance career, recording an EP, and helping to create more access to arts education.

Improv • August 6 – September 17, 2025 • Will Dennis

Wednesdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm • Ages 18+

This class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture your creativity. No experience necessary – just a desire to laugh!



About the Instructor: Will Dennis is a local professional actor, teacher and owner/operator of improv studio, UnScripted Productions in Newtown, PA. As a member of Actors Equity Association, he’s been seen on many local stages: Walnut Street Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Act II Playhouse, Montgomery Theatre, etc. Dennis is also the former Assistant Director of Education at Philadelphia Theatre Company. He lives in Newtown, PA with his family and dog, Mumford.

A person smiling at the cameraAI-generated content may be incorrect.Acting for Teens • August 7 – September 11, 2025 • Peter Martino

Thursdays, from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm • Ages 13-18

This is not just another acting class. Designed for young performers ready to take their craft to the next level, this program dives deep into the tools of powerful acting. Through focused scene study, character analysis, and ensemble-based work, students will learn how to bring truth and specificity to every moment onstage. With an emphasis on artistry over theatrics, this is a training ground for teens who are ready to move beyond the basics and step into real performance work.

About the Instructor: Peter Martino is the Education Manager at Bucks County Playhouse, where he brings over two decades of experience in theater education, directing, and arts programming. No stranger to the Playhouse, Martino previously worked there from 2003 to 2010 as a performer, set designer, and technical director. His extensive theater background also includes work with companies such as Gretna Theater, Two Rivers Theater Company, Windy City Players, and Porchlight Productions. Peter has also studied intimacy coordination with T.I.E and is passionate about advocating young actors to stay true to themselves while approaching advanced material in a holistic and appropriate manner. Prior to returning to the Playhouse, he served as the theater director at Solebury School, where he produced and directed acclaimed productions while also leading immersive student experiences and community engagement initiatives. Dedicated to fostering creativity and inclusivity, Martino strives to develop dynamic educational programs that inspire the next generation of theater artists.

Beginner Adult Tap • August 13 – September 17, 2025 • Julie Johnson Thick

Wednesdays, from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm • Ages 15+

In this six-week class build on your tap skills and learn fun combinations as you tap your way into a great American dance tradition.

About the Instructor: Julie Johnson Thick, choreographer, is an adjunct with priority status, teaching Rider’s Musical Theatre majors tap dance since 2013. Johnson Thick and her husband Bob founded the Off-Broadstreet Theatre in Hopewell where she functioned as Managing Producer and Choreographer. Together they produced over 300 shows in 32 years. In NYC, Johnson Thick danced with Gregory Hines’s Tap Company and Luigi Jazz. Johnson Thick has worked as a guest artist at The Ed Sullivan Theatre, Hines and Hatchet, Broadway Dance Center and continues to teach at a NJ dance studio. Her diversified background even includes being the NJAIAW Collegiate State All-Around Champion in gymnastics.

Scene Work with Seniors • August 14 – September 18, 2025 • Carly L. Bodnar

Thursdays, from 10:30 am – 11:30 am • Ages 50+

Explore the joy of acting in this fun and supportive class designed for adults 50 and older. Through scene work and partner exercises, you’ll develop acting skills, build confidence, and connect with others who share your interest in theatre. Whether you’re new to the stage or returning after time away, this class offers a welcoming space to learn, play, and grow.

About the Instructor: Carly L. Bodnar is a NYC/Philadelphia based screen & stage director, teaching artist, coach, intimacy director, and performer. Film directing: “It’s a Drag” (upcoming), “Chimera.” Theatrical directing (select): “The Bed Show” (Off-Broadway), “Pericles,” “Prince of Tyre” (Shakespeare in Clark Park), “The Helen Project,” “Jimmy Gorski is Dead” (ReVamp Collective), “Blithe Spirit” (Hedgerow). Teaching (select): Bucks County Playhouse, Tony Award Winning Wilma Theatre, Scarlet Theatre (London UK), Philadelphia Young Playwrights, Lantern Theater Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, Walnut Street Theatre, and Delaware Theatre Company. Speaking Engagements (select): McCarter Theatre, PA Thespian Conference, ESU National Shakespeare Competition. SDC Associate Member