Bucks County Playhouse Announces Fall Education Classes

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the lineup of virtual and in-person education programs being offered this fall. Improv for Adults is a virtual class via Zoom. Intermediate Tap and Broadway Jazz will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Acting for Adults will be held onstage at the Playhouse, 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA. Masks and Vaccines are required to attend all on site classes.

For more information regarding latest Covid-19 precautions, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions. Visit www.bcptheater.org for more information and to register or contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education with questions at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Improv for Adults • October 21 - December 2

Thursdays, from 6 pm - 8 pm, October 21, November 4, November 18 and December 2



Spark your creativity! Put yourself out there! Play! Back by popular demand, this virtual class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture your creativity. No experience necessary - just a desire to laugh! Ages 15 to adult. Virtual class via Zoom.

Intermediate Tap • October 23 - November 20

Saturdays, from 9:30 am - 10:30 am



This 5-class series will cover a brief review of beginner basics and fundamentals, progressing onto intermediate tap steps and advanced versions of the tap basics including traveling time-steps, syncopated rhythms, fancy-footwork, and tap tricks. Led by professional dancer, Dani Tucci Juraga, drop in for one class or register for all five as you tap your way into a great American dance tradition. Advanced beginners are also welcome for this class. Ages 12 to adult. In-person class at Lambertville Hall.

Broadway Jazz • October 23 - November 20

Saturdays, from 10:45 am - 11:45 am



All experience levels are welcome in this high-energy class that combines the styles and movements of jazz with a variety of your favorite Broadway songs. Build a sense of rhythm and musicality, while discovering the joy of movement as you learn choreography from Broadway musicals. Led by professional dancer, Dani Tucci Juraga, drop in for one class or register for all five as you dance your way through Broadway's greatest hits. Ages 12 to adult. In-person class at Lambertville Hall.

October 23: A Chorus Line: Opening (A CHORUS LINE)

October 30: Thriller (Michael Jackson'S THRILLER VIDEO)

November 6: Yorktown (HAMILTON)

November 13: Seize the Day (NEWSIES)

November 20: Revolting Children (MATILDA)

Acting For Adults • November 2 - December 14

Tuesdays, from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm



Through assigned scenes and monologues this class teaches the basic techniques towards

reaching truthful behavior in acting. Using improvisation, assigned scenes and monologues the actor will identify the intersection of their own authentic self to the fictional character. This validating class is fun and encourages compassion and understanding of yourself and those you will be working with. Fall 2021 classes will be held onstage at the Playhouse. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up. You can be a curious beginner or a more experienced performer. Ages 17 to 60+. In-person class at Bucks County Playhouse.