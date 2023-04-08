Brandywine Battlefield Park to Hold EARTH DAY CELEBRATION This Month

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates has announced their Earth Day Celebration event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Learn about our environment at Brandywine Battlefield Park's first-ever Earth Day Celebration. At the event, living history interpreters will be demonstrating trades and discussing 18th century herb gardens. We'll also have the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science with some examples of animals from the area. Geologist, Gene Pisasale, will be here to discuss the areas rocks and minerals. Included in these activities, for an additional charge, kids can have a cool design painted on their face by Stacy's Face Painting. The event will be commemorated with the planting of a large tree, generously donated by Chadds Ford Tree Service. Tours of the Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) are at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, and tours of the Gilpin House are at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Admission is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for Seniors, AAA, AARP; and $5.00 for Youth (ages 3-11).

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

