Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brandywine Battlefield Park to Hold EARTH DAY CELEBRATION This Month

At the event, living history interpreters will be demonstrating trades and discussing 18th century herb gardens. 

Apr. 08, 2023  

Brandywine Battlefield Park to Hold EARTH DAY CELEBRATION This Month

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates has announced their Earth Day Celebration event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Learn about our environment at Brandywine Battlefield Park's first-ever Earth Day Celebration. At the event, living history interpreters will be demonstrating trades and discussing 18th century herb gardens. We'll also have the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science with some examples of animals from the area. Geologist, Gene Pisasale, will be here to discuss the areas rocks and minerals. Included in these activities, for an additional charge, kids can have a cool design painted on their face by Stacy's Face Painting. The event will be commemorated with the planting of a large tree, generously donated by Chadds Ford Tree Service. Tours of the Ring House (Washington's Headquarters) are at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, and tours of the Gilpin House are at 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Admission is $8.00 for adults; $7.00 for Seniors, AAA, AARP; and $5.00 for Youth (ages 3-11).

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Cirque Us National Tour Brings ONE MANS TRASH: A Repurposed Circus To Philadelphia Photo
Cirque Us National Tour Brings ONE MAN'S TRASH: A Repurposed Circus To Philadelphia
Cirque Us will perform “One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus” at Philadelphia Circus Campus, home of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Ma Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in May
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Joe Conklin and City Rhythm Orchestra To Salute Philly Sports Teams and Fans with Music an Photo
Joe Conklin and City Rhythm Orchestra To Salute Philly Sports Teams and Fans with Music and Comedy Show
Joe Conklin returns with the world-renowned City Rhythm Orchestra for a night of comedy and music on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Parx Casino's Xcite Center.
Arden Childrens Theatre Continues With Philadelphia Premiere Of Allison Gregorys Two-Perso Photo
Arden Children's Theatre Continues With Philadelphia Premiere Of Allison Gregory's Two-Person RED RIDING HOOD This Month
Arden Children's Theatre fosters imagination in the region's youngest audience members. This Spring, children and their adults can experience a wildly inventive and hilarious adaptation of a classic fairy tale. The Philadelphia premiere of Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood will run  April 12-June 9.

More Hot Stories For You


Brandywine Battlefield Park to Hold EARTH DAY CELEBRATION This MonthBrandywine Battlefield Park to Hold EARTH DAY CELEBRATION This Month
April 8, 2023

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates has announced their Earth Day Celebration event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Cirque Us National Tour Brings ONE MAN'S TRASH: A Repurposed Circus To PhiladelphiaCirque Us National Tour Brings ONE MAN'S TRASH: A Repurposed Circus To Philadelphia
April 7, 2023

Cirque Us will perform “One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus” at Philadelphia Circus Campus, home of Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in MayJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in May
April 6, 2023

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Joe Conklin and City Rhythm Orchestra To Salute Philly Sports Teams and Fans with Music and Comedy ShowJoe Conklin and City Rhythm Orchestra To Salute Philly Sports Teams and Fans with Music and Comedy Show
April 6, 2023

Joe Conklin returns with the world-renowned City Rhythm Orchestra for a night of comedy and music on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Parx Casino's Xcite Center.
Arden Children's Theatre Continues With Philadelphia Premiere Of Allison Gregory's Two-Person RED RIDING HOOD This MonthArden Children's Theatre Continues With Philadelphia Premiere Of Allison Gregory's Two-Person RED RIDING HOOD This Month
April 6, 2023

Arden Children's Theatre fosters imagination in the region's youngest audience members. This Spring, children and their adults can experience a wildly inventive and hilarious adaptation of a classic fairy tale. The Philadelphia premiere of Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood will run  April 12-June 9.
share
close sound sound