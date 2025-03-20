Bees Deluxe & The One Dime Band to Perform at Jamey's House of Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two powerhouse bands from Boston- Bees Deluxe and The One Dime Band, will come together for an unforgettable night of blues, funk, and soul at the legendary Jamey's House of Music in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 29th. This double bill promises be an evening of musical virtuosity, innovative interpretations, and foot-stomping rhythms that will leave audiences wanting more.

Bees Deluxe, the self-proclaimed "Acid Blues" collective has made their mark in the music world with their unique blend of electric-analog blues, funk, and jazz. Led by the enigmatic Conrad Warre, a veteran of the London and New York music scenes, Bees Deluxe has been on a mission to drag the electric blues of 1960s Chicago, the Blue Note catalog, and the funk of New Orleans kicking and screaming into the 21st century.

"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," raves John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews, capturing the essence of Bees Deluxe's innovative sound.

The band's repertoire is a testament to their musical prowess, featuring both original compositions and reimagined classics from the likes of Etta James, Miles Davis, and the Three Kings of Blues. Their ability to seamlessly blend genres has earned them a fan base from Maine to the Mississippi, with audiences captivated by their arresting and highly danceable performances.

Sharing the bill is The One Dime Band, a dynamic acoustic duo that has been making waves in the Boston and New England music scene. The band features John Brauchler on electric and acoustic guitars, resonator, and banjo, and Paul Gallucci on vocals, harmonica, and guitar, The One Dime Band brings a raw, authentic energy to their performances.

With a sound deeply rooted in American Roots music, The One Dime Band has crafted a unique approach to songwriting that blends influential styles of Blues, R&B, and Soul. Their journey from high school friends in New York to award-winning blues performers speaks to their dedication and passion for the craft.

The One Dime Band's recent accolades include winning the 2022 Boston Blues Society Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and the 2023 Granite State Blues Society Challenge. Their success culminated in a semi-final appearance at the prestigious International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2024, solidifying their status as rising stars in the blues world.

This double bill at Jamey's House of Music is a rare opportunity to witness two exceptional acts that represent the evolution and diversity of contemporary blues. Jamey's, known as "the best small venue on the East Coast" and "a listening room on steroids," provides an intimate setting for this musical showcase.

Jamey's House of Music boasts audiophile-quality sound in a sumptious space, ensuring that every nuance of the performances will be crystal clear. The venue's commitment to supporting original music and treating artists with respect has made it a favorite among musicians and music lovers alike.

Concert-goers can expect an evening filled with soulful vocals, blistering guitar solos, and tight rhythms that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Bees Deluxe's acid blues will transport the audience to a funky, jazz-infused realm, while The One Dime Band's acoustic prowess will showcase the raw emotion and intimacy of traditional blues.

The intimate 60-seat venue offers a unique opportunity for fans to experience these talented musicians up close and personal. Comfortable seating, a full-service restaurant, and a selection of fine beers on tap, Jamey's House of Music provides the perfect atmosphere for a night out.

For those unable to attend in person, Jamey's offers a professional-quality live stream of the performance, allowing fans worldwide to join in the excitement. This innovative approach to concert experiences ensures that no one has to miss out on this remarkable musical event.

As the blues continue to evolve and find new expressions in the hands of talented artists, this double bill represents a celebration of the genre's past, present, and future. Bees Deluxe's innovative fusion of styles and The One Dime Band's rootsy authenticity offer a comprehensive look at the state of contemporary blues.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness two of the most exciting acts in the blues scene today. Tickets for this must-see performance are available now through the Jamey's House of Music website at https://jameyshouseofmusic.com/schedule.html.

Event Details:

· What: Bees Deluxe and The One Dime Band

· When: Saturday, March 29, 2025

· Where: Jamey's House of Music, 32 S Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania

· Tickets: Available at https://jameyshouseofmusic.com/schedule.html

