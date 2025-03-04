Arden Theatre's Amy Murphy To Receive Inaugural 'Betsy' Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the heart of the Betsy Ross House's mission is telling the stories and celebrating the contributions of women in our nation's history. The story of Betsy herself, an entrepreneur, business owner, working mother, rebel and revolutionary, is also the story of so many other women and the iconic site is the only place in Philadelphia dedicated to making sure their impact is recognized.

This year, a month of special Women's History Month programming in March kicks off with Breakfast with Betsy, a special event to bring together women from around Philadelphia who are making a difference in their respective fields, and to bestow the inaugural “Betsy Award,” to a local woman who represents Betsy Ross's independent, creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

“We are thrilled to announce the Arden Theatre's Amy Murphy as the recipient of the first-ever Betsy,” said Lisa Acker Moulder, director of the Betsy Ross House. “As the founder and managing director of this Old City treasure, Amy embodies the spirit of a fearless entrepreneur and innovator. She also has a very special and unique connection to the Betsy Ross House.”

Murphy co-founded the Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia in 1988. The nationally recognized, award-winning regional theatre continues to be a powerful force behind the vitality of the Old City neighborhood and Philadelphia's cultural landscape. Welcoming more than 100,000 theatregoers annually, the Arden employs dozens of regional actors, directors, playwrights and theatre management professionals, provides educational outreach programs to inspire and empower students in underserved schools across the area and serves as an important hub and incubator for a vital creative community.

A native Philadelphian, Murphy is a graduate of Susquehanna University and the recipient of its first-ever Young Alumni Achievement Award, as well as a host of other regional honors. She has sat on the boards of many local arts organizations, including the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. Starting in 1974, her mother portrayed Betsy Ross for a variety of local events leading up to the nation's Bicentennial, even appearing on the cover of the Philadelphia Inquirer on Flag Day 1976. As a young girl, Murphy taught colonial games and needlecraft to young visitors to the House.

Murphy will be honored March 7 at the Betsy Ross House.

Women's History Month continues through March at the House, with special events like Meet the Women of the Betsy Ross House and an after-hours talk on 18th century midwifery. Weekends feature History Maker Saturdays and Storytelling Sundays, when visitors can meet women from the past and hear forgotten stories about women in history. Programs are free courtesy of a Friend of the Betsy Ross House.

The Betsy Ross House is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March. Admission to the House is just $10 for adults and $8 for children. An audio guide is available for $2 more. For more information about the House and its programs, visit historicphiladelphia.org.

