Arden Theatre Company Will Hold a College And Career Fair

Arden Theatre Company's Teen Arden College and Career Fair is an ideal way for aspiring theatre professionals and their parents to learn the ins and outs of the industry from some of Philadelphia's leading theatrical talents. The free event takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11am-5pm at the Hamilton Family Arts Center (62 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia). The fair is open to all 9-12th graders and their parents. Complimentary lunch is provided.

The Teen Arden College and Career Fair will give students and their parents insight into careers in the arts through practical advice and instruction. This is an informative program, including panel discussions with Philadelphia's leading theatre professionals, a college fair featuring regional institutions with theatre programs, and career-focused classes such as Headshot 101, Dance Call, Improv, Stage Management 101, Monologue and Song Coaching, Resume Writing, Audition Technique, and a Production Tour.

Arden Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre, offering award-winning theatrical productions and educational programs to the greater Philadelphia region. Teen Arden, a branch of Arden Drama School, provides free or low-cost programming for students in grades 9-12. Teen Arden events give students direct access to theatre professionals and productions in order to supplement arts education in schools. The College and Career Fair is another program that supports the mission of Teen Arden.

The event is free to attend, but attendees must register. For more information, or to register, visit ardentheatre.org/teen-arden.





