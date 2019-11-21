Apply to Be a Part of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy's Neighborhood Jazz Days In Philadelphia

Nov. 21, 2019  
Calling all Philadelphia-based musicians, artists, and performers! Reminding you to apply to be a part of the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy's Neighborhood Jazz Days.

As part of the City's 10th annual celebration of Philly Celebrates Jazz in April 2020, OACCE will present 10 Neighborhood Jazz Days of free performances and activities that celebrate jazz in Philadelphia.

Artists from multiple disciplines are invited to apply - musical performers, dancers, dance instructors, spoken word, film, and any other performing artists.

2-3 artists will be selected to perform at each location and time listed in the application.

Learn more, read the guidelines, and apply by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019.



