Ann Crumb Memorial Set for Sunday, Dec 29 at the Media Theatre

The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that a memorial for the late Broadway actress and singer Ann Crumb will take place this Sunday, December 29 at the Media Theatre. Ann Crumb passed away in October following a long struggle with ovarian cancer.

Read the full story HERE.

The event is open to all, beginning with a 5 p.m. reception and continuing with a memorial service at 6 p.m.

The daughter of composer George Crumb and sister of composer David Crumb, Ann made her Broadway debut in 1987 as a member of the original cast of Les Misérables. Additional Broadway credits include Chess, Anna Karenina, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1993, and Aspects of Love, as Rose Vibert, a role she originated in the West End.

Crumb toured in the title role of Evita and appeared in numerous regional theatre productions staged by the Guthrie, Coconut Grove Playhouse, and Tennessee Repertory Theatre, among others.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You