A WRINKLE IN TIME to be Presented at Arden Theatre This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This winter, Arden Children’s Theatre is inviting families to journey across time and space with an adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s beloved book, A Wrinkle in Time. Adapted by John Glore, winner of the Newbery Medal, A Wrinkle in Time has inspired generations of readers, and even a major motion picture, since its publication. Now, the Arden brings this timeless classic to its stage for the first time. Philadelphia-based director Rebecca Wright returns to lead the imaginative production for audiences ages six and up. A Wrinkle in Time unfolds on the Arden’s 360-seat F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning December 3, opening night December 13, and performances through January 25, 2026.

The fantastical production features Meg Murry (Mersha Wambua), who feels more out of place than ever, until a mysterious visitor appears at her door and sweeps her, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace (Jayson Brown), and their friend Calvin (Daniel Burgess) on an adventure through time and space. Guided by three celestial beings: Mrs. Whatsit (Doug Hara), Mrs. Who (Julianna Zinkel), and Mrs. Which (Steven Anthony Wright), the trio must face unimaginable forces of darkness to rescue Meg’s missing father and restore light to the universe. Along the way, Meg discovers that love and courage may be the greatest power of all.



Director Rebecca Wright brings a world-class creative team together for A Wrinkle in Time, the same team behind The Arden’s spring production of The Hobbit, which won the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Costumes.

Special events and performances for A Wrinkle in Time include:

Student Matinees| Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, December 11, at 7 p.m.

Join a member of Arden’s artist team for post-show talkbacks.

Smart Caption Glasses | Starting Saturday, December 20

Wearable, customizable Closed Captioning Glasses are available to reserve for performances. Click here to learn more.

American Sign Language (ASL) Shadow Interpretation| Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 am, and Saturday, January 1,7 at 4:00 pm

ASL Interpretation where signers follow / “shadow” cast movement.