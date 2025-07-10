A VHS CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays at Between the Lines This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Star of the Day Productions will present A VHS Christmas Carol, an original musical by Team Starkid, for three performances only at Between the Lines, 725 N. 15th Street in Allentown, PA. The production runs December 12 and 13 at 7:30 PM and December 14 at 3:00 PM.

Set in 1989, A VHS Christmas Carol reimagines Charles Dickens’ timeless tale as a neon-drenched, analog-era musical fever dream—complete with synths, fog machines, and keytars. Described as “the only thing grainier than Scrooge’s soul… is the video quality,” the show blends holiday spirit with retro nostalgia and irreverent humor.

Audiences can expect three ghosts, one cranky miser, and an unlimited supply of '80s flair. Musical numbers include “Back to the Past (In Acid Wash Jeans),” “Ghosted Again (Scrooge’s Lament),” “Spirit of the Season, But Make It Analog,” and the dramatic ballad “God Bless Us, Everyone (But Especially Me).”

Over-the-top characters, VCR jokes, a dance battle with Death, Tiny Tim on a keytar, and a surprise cameo by a time-traveling Santa are just a few of the elements making this a uniquely festive theatrical experience.

Tickets are priced $16.50–$22 (plus fees) and are available for purchase online. For more information or to buy tickets, visit staroftheday.org or contact info@staroftheday.org.