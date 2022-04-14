A BOLT FROM D'Blue By David Gilna Comes to Philadelphia

Following the success from David Gilna's (My Bedsit Window, The Unsung Hero, One For The Ditch) World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January.

A Bolt From D'Blue is the electrifying story of being hit by lightning on a beautiful sunny day in Boston. A true story, an experience of laughter, recovery and the gift that changed everything.

The award-winning Irish Playwright will now be staging his show at The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center in Philadelphia on Friday June 24th.

Tickets On Sale Now

https://theirishcenter.org/event-tickets/