1812 Productions Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG On PSF's Main Stage

Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, 1812 Productions present their smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong as the opener on PSF's Main Stage.

This comedic sensation captivated audiences on Broadway and in London's West End with sold-out performances before making its regional sell-out debut at 1812 last year. Now some of Philadelphia's finest and funniest performers will reunite to stage the revival.

In this Agatha Christie meets Noises Off farce, The Play That Goes Wrong will have you laughing all the way to the final curtain call. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Ages 8+