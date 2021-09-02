11th Hour Theatre Company Returns To Live Performances With Philadelphia Premiere Of SOON By Nick Blaemire

11th Hour Theatre Company has announced the return to live performances with the Philadelphia premiere of SOON. This fully-staged musical by Nick Blaemire (he's the youngest person ever to have written a Broadway musical (Glory Days) while also performing in another Broadway musical (Cry-Baby) at the same time) is a co-production with Lancaster's Prima Theatre, and is directed by outgoing 11th Hour Producing Artistic Director and co-founder Michael Philip O'Brien. The witty, apocalyptic, and surprisingly funny musing comes to Christ Church Neighborhood House (20 N. American Street) from October 28 through November 7, 2021.

"We are so excited to return to the live stage with SOON, a humorous end-of-the-world musical that 11th Hour is co-producing with our friends at Prima Theatre," notes Transitional Artistic Director and company co-founder Steve Pacek. "11th Hour audiences will love this story, and it's fitting to have Michael Philip O'Brien direct SOON as his final engagement with the company before he takes his new position with Gretna."

SOON centers on Charlie, a woman who isolates herself in her apartment (sound familiar?). She has taken to her couch as the apocalypse nears with a few of her favorite things: peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer, and Herschel, the Jewish fish. The perfect piece for today, SOON reminds us of the importance of fully embracing life - even with the end in sight.

SOON features Imani Moss, previously featured at 11th Hour in Chess, as Charlie; Barrymore Award-winning Ebony Pullum as Adrienne; Matt Donzella as Jonah; and Carmen Castillo as Stevie. Music direction is by Nathan Landis Funk. SOON runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

Single tickets to SOON are currently available by visiting 11thhourtheatrecompany.org/shows/soon-the-musical/.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

To help protect the health and safety of audiences, artists, staff, and the greater community, audience members are required to wear masks at all performances. Additionally, 11th Hour events will require proof of vaccination to attend. Audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination before entering the performance venue. Accepted forms for proof of vaccination include: a physical vaccine card with the guest's name on it or a digital photo of a vaccine card on a cell phone.

If a guest is feeling unwell, experiencing any COVID-related symptoms, or comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 up to 14 days before a performance, 11th Hour Theatre company asks that they stay home. All 11th Hour artists, staff, and volunteers are required to show proof of vaccination. These guidelines may evolve depending on local health and safety recommendations. Please consult the 11th Hour website for the latest information.