2022 Montgomery County Studio Tour Returns For The Fifth Year, Featuring 30 Artists In 15 Studios Throughout The Region

The Montgomery County Studio Tour has announced their annual two-day event that showcases, highlights, and shares artists with art connoisseurs, collectors, and curious neighbors throughout the greater Montgomery County, Pennsylvania region. Widely regarded as a casual way to introduce art lovers and to the arts and become immersed in the creative talent scattered throughout the county, the Tour returns for its 5th year, September 24 through September 25, at 30 studios throughout Montgomery County. The tour is sponsored by Arts Montco, Montco Forward, and Citadel Credit Union.

"The artists are the soul and fabric of our rich cultural community. They are responsible for the success of the County Studio Tour," said Tour creator Jeff Schaller. "Artists contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of the area by presenting original artwork and sharing their studios with the public. We can truly celebrate five years of bringing the arts to Montgomery County."

To date, hundreds of art enthusiasts have toured local studios as part of the Montgomery County Studio Tour. The region's best artists are represented in captivating studio environments that go beyond the usual gallery experience. Visitors are offered an opportunity to delve into artists' creative processes in a casual, impactful way that transcends normal gallery interaction. Studios will exhibit painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, clay, glass, paper and fiber. All artists will be present to interact with both buyers and browsers alike. The tour is part of Valley Forge Tourism's Arts Montco Week, a regional celebration of the over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues in the Valley Forge market.

Visitors are encouraged to design their own self-guided tour with the Montgomery County Studio Tour's new interactive website. By visiting countystudiotour.com, visitors can click the "add to Itinerary" button of their favorite artists, and have Google Maps plot the most efficient route, providing turn-by-turn directions to each chosen studio. Members of the public can also start with a studio close to their starting point, or anywhere they like, by using a convenient map.

The County Collector Series will again be offered in 2022. The public can collect an original framed 6" x 6" piece of art for the special price of $75.00. Two-dimensional artists have created original works of art in a 6" x 6" frame, and three-dimensional artists have created special pieces for the County Collector Series. A photo of each work in this series is included in the catalogue and displayed on the website.

The 2022 Mongtomery County Studio Tour is free and open to the public, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please visit www.countystudiotour.com for a map, artist and studio listings, and the catalogue. Handicapped accessible studios are marked on the studio pages in the catalogue and on the website. Email info@countystudiotour.com or call 610.942.9629 for further information.