Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company Names Natalie Jenkins New Executive Director

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Natalie Jenkins as its new Executive Director, commencing on 25 August 2025, following an extensive national search.

One of Western Australia's most respected arts leaders, Natalie brings more than 30 years of executive leadership across the arts, culture, community, and commercial sectors. Her career has spanned roles as CEO, strategic advisor, and non-executive director, with a strong focus on transformation, collaboration, and cultural integrity.

For the past two years, Natalie has served as CEO of Short Back & Sidewalks, a national charity dedicated to creating positive connections for people experiencing homelessness and poverty. Her extensive experience in the theatre sector, includes six years as Co-CEO and Executive Director of BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company, where she led significant organisational growth and change. Previously, alongside Artistic Director Matthew Lutton, she was General Manager of ThinIce, a ground breaking independent theatre company that partnered with leading festivals and performing arts organisations across Australia.

Her previous roles also include leadership positions at Block Branding, Perth Theatre Company, PICA, Theatre North, and as a sessional academic at Edith Cowan University. Natalie currently serves as Chair of Seesaw Magazine, Deputy Chair of the national board of Performing Lines, and is a Board Member of FutureNow, a multi-sector workforce development advisory body to the WA Government. She is also a member of the WAAPA Arts and Cultural Management Consultative Committee.

Debra Miller, Chair of the Yirra Yaakin Board, said:

“This critical appointment follows a rigorous national search that attracted an exceptional field of candidates. Natalie is a highly experienced, values-driven leader who brings deep sector knowledge, strategic vision, and a heartfelt commitment to working with First Nations communities. Her integrity and ability to navigate the intersections between artists, government, and community make her an outstanding fit for Yirra Yaakin.”

Natalie Jenkins said:

“Yirra Yaakin has long been a part of my life and my admiration for its role in Australia's cultural landscape runs deep. I'm honoured to join this extraordinary company at such a pivotal time, and to work alongside Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars and the Board to amplify First Nations voices, grow the company's impact, and ensure that Aboriginal-led theatre continues to thrive on local, national, and international stages.”

Maitland Schnaars, Artistic Director of Yirra Yaakin, added:

“Natalie brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership and deep respect for artistic vision. Her proven ability to turn creative ambition into sustainable action - and her strong record of working in partnership with Artistic Directors - will be a great asset. I'm excited to work closely with Natalie as we continue to tell our stories, support emerging Aboriginal artists and administrators, and strengthen the future of Aboriginal theatre.”

About Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

For over 30 years, Yirra Yaakin has been a leading voice for Aboriginal storytelling on stage. Based at the Subiaco (Wandaraguttagurrup) Arts Centre in Perth, the company's powerful productions reach audiences in theatres, schools, and communities across the country.

Yirra Yaakin is committed to ensuring that Aboriginal theatre remains under Aboriginal control. Through its award-winning education and engagement programs, the company nurtures the next generation of Aboriginal artists and cultural leaders, celebrating the richness, diversity, and strength of First Nations cultures. yirrayaakin.com.au