Scottish Rock Band Twin Atlantic To Play Headline Show At Perth Festival Of Arts

Scottish alt-rock band Twin Atlantic are the newest addition to this year's increasingly exciting line-up at Perth Festival of the Arts 50th Anniversary Year in May. The headline show will take place at Perth Concert Hall on Friday 27 May.

Hot on the heels of their new album Transparency released in January, Twin Atlantic embark on a fresh run of May 2022 shows to celebrate 10 years of their career-changing Free album. The band has already delivered a triumphant UK tour earlier this year, with two sold out shows at Glasgow's iconic Barrowlands ahead.

Transparency is Twin Atlantic as you've never known them. Ten candid, funny, funky songs find frontman Sam McTrusty spilling his guts on everything from marriage, male friendship and the absurdity of social media to parenthood, medication and his mum. Written in strained circumstances and recorded remotely with Sam's mate and mentor Jacknife Lee, the album arrived more by accident than design when the world went into lockdown last spring.

﻿Sam says; "After the challenges put in front of everyone in 2020 and 21 I did what I've always done in moments of turmoil, stress or anxiety and started to write songs. It slowly evolved into an album and something we feel puts a new stamp on our band which really excites us."

For an album made quietly in lockdown, Transparency is begging to be played loud and live. Bold, adventurous, and a load of fun. This is a new era for Twin Atlantic.

Festival tickets are on sale from today, Wednesday 23 March. For details of the full Festival line-up including dates, times and ticket information visit www.perthfestival.co.uk.



